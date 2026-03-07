Disney Announces 'The Art Of Gravity Falls' Book Featuring Unseen Sketches

Disney to release "The Art of Gravity Falls" book Sept. 15

Book includes sketches, development art and lost episode concepts

Written by Alex Hirsch and Rob Renzetti with James Baxter foreword

252-page book priced at $55 with standard and exclusive editions

Fans of the animated series Gravity Falls will soon receive the inside story of the show creative process with the release of a special art book called The Art of Gravity Falls, an official art book that will be released on September 15, 2026. The 252-page book, by Disney Publishing Group, will display development art, concept sketches, and behind-the-scenes information of the creators of the show.

The book is based on the archives of one of the series creators, Alex Hirsch, and it provides the readers with the unique insight into the creative process of one of the biggest hits of Disney according to the animated series.

The art book will be sold at 55 and it will come in standard edition and also the special collector addition which will only be sold by Barnes and Noble. The book is co-written with Hirsch and animation producer Rob Renzetti and includes a foreword by popular animator James Baxter.

Behind The Scenes The Series

The Art of Gravity Falls will consist of content that has not been published before in the show development, such as initial character designs, storyboards and story ideas that were not utilized on-screen in the final episodes. This animated series that ran between 2012 and 2016 was associated with its multifaceted storyline and the use of clues and puzzles to be solved, and it attempted to persuade the audience to overcome the challenges of breaking down the messages and Easter eggs laid into the plot.

The publisher states that "the art book will also adhere to the spirit, where the hidden references and visual details will be sprinkled across the pages". The fans can get an idea of how the main characters in the show were developed- learn about the original design concept of the characters that were introduced in the show the Dipper Pines and Mabel Pines and their strange uncle Grunkle Stan. Design iterations, the decisions of the visual storytelling, and the experiments that formed the unique style of the show will also be pointed out in the book.

Unique Content And Extravagant Features

The book will also include both development artwork as well as interviews with the creative team and commentary regarding the way the series characters and settings were developed throughout the production. A collection of all the sweaters that Mabel has had during the series will be one of the outstanding features (it will be repeated visually many times becoming the characteristic feature of the character personality).

Another collector item that will be limited to the Barnes & Noble exclusive edition is a replica of the letter Dipper gets at the series finale that can be seen as a collection item by any collector. The book shall also discuss deleted jokes, storylines and ideas of some episodes which have not been aired. The volume was to perform not just as a tribute to the series but also as a creative guide to those intending to be an animator as the official description provided at the publishing group by Disney Express.

The publisher said that "The Art of Gravity Falls in the eyes of animation legend James Baxter features interviews with the creative team, and is both a tribute to the amazing artists who have brought the wonderment of animated worlds to the beloved series, and a guide to creatives who hope to bring their own concepts to life in the same way."

Rejuvenated Significance in The Franchise

The series is the first big official release dedicated to the series since its final in 2016. Gravity falls has a following of fans and has had strong fan following throughout the past decade and the viewers have been examining the clues and serialization that run through the show. The new art book comes with a new wave of speculation similar to the fans regarding the potential revival or continuation of the franchise.

Although The Walt Disney Company has not yet said it has any new television projects, the publication of a significant book on the history of the series and its creative legacy indicates that people remain interested in the series and its legacy.

As of now, the next issue will provide a comprehensive preview of the artistic evolution process of one of the most acclaimed mystery adventure animation within the recent history.