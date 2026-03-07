Anthropic Study Reveals Top 10 Job Categories at AI Hit Risk: Programmers Top, Customer Service Jobs Next

Anthropic report identifies programmers, customer service roles most exposed.

Study assesses AI capability across workplace tasks and occupations.

Researchers find limited evidence AI has reduced overall employment.

White-collar information and communication roles show highest exposure.

The most vulnerable to AI are programmers, Customer Service Jobs Anthropic. Anthropic, an artificial intelligence company, has listed a list of some of the possibly most vulnerable to automation occupations as generative AI systems grow specifically fast, with computer programmers or customer service representatives taking the top slot in the list.

The study, which the company that developed an AI chatbot Claude commissioned, is meant to serve as a warning system in its early stage to monitor the reshaping of the labor market in the U.S. through artificial intelligence. The paper provides insight into how the potential of AI can match the work of employees in various careers by looking at instances of the technology potentially replacing or enhancing the roles being played in different workplaces.

Still with rising concerns among employees, the researchers indicated that there is minimal evidence, yet that AI has minimally lowered the employment. Based on the assessment, the role of artificial intelligence has not taken a decisive toll on the total number of jobs in the professions that are being exposed to it.

The worries regarding the previous statement of generative AI already replacing young professionals can be also exaggerated. The investigators saw only evidence that implicates a hiring of younger employees has decreased in some jobs where AI technology has become increasingly popular.

Measured AI Exposure How Anthropic.

To assess the effect of artificial intelligence, researchers of the Anthropic model analyzed the jobs around the various occupations and contrasted them with what the current AI systems were capable of doing. Many jobs are often triggered by dozens of separate responsibilities, some of which can be automated and others yet and not everything can be done automatically.

An obvious case of this gap is teaching. AI devices can be helpful in grading the assignments or making the lesson plans, but will not work with the classes or students as the human teachers do. Consequently, it was possible to automatize only part of the work that was related to teaching.

Anthropic also defined job exposures to AI as the proportion of work that would be accelerated, facilitated by artificial intelligence, or even done by artificial intelligence. The jobs where such tasks were in the majority were considered to be more exposed.

According to such a framework, the business found ten most potentially exposed professions, which are the following:

Computer programmers - 75%

The customer service representatives - 70 percent.

Data entry keyers - 67%

Medical record specialists - 67%

Marketing experts and market research analysts - 65 percent.

Sales representatives - 63%

Financial and investment analysts - 57 percent.

Software quality assurance analysts - 52%

Information security officers - 49%

Computer user support positions - 47%

They include a lot of information processing, communication or analysis by nature, which the generative AI systems progressively excelled at.

White-Collar Work in the Limelight.

The results indicate that white-collar careers are potentially the most affected with the development of AI, which can undergo significant changes. Professions that require programming, research, administration or dealings with customers are now also generally supported by generative AI applications that can write and produce text, analyze code and data.

There were also anthropic studies that compared the level of exposure with the features of the projection of the labor market by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Based on such data, some of the occupations categorized as high risk because of AI will increase more slowly in 2034 than those whose exposure to AI is low.

Demographic trends among these occupations were also brought out during the research. The analysis revealed that workers in job professions with intense exposure would be older, more feminine, better educated, and remunerated.

This observation, along with other previous studies that have revealed that female-dominated office jobs, such as administrative and clerical jobs, may be one of the safeguarded jobs in the wave of automation.

With the emergence of generative AI, the future of work is a topic that has become more controversial because multiple technology firms have mentioned artificial intelligence when making announcements regarding layoffs or reorganizing their workforces. Firms such as Amazon and Block have cited adoption of AI as support of larger efficiency plans.

Nonetheless, researchers point out that automation does not imply unemployment. The future of AI in most professions is associated with complementing human labour and not taking it completely. Automated tools that eliminate repetitive work may enable the workers to concentrate on the activities that are of a higher value, which include decision making, strategy and creative problem solving.

The difference between automation and augmentation continues to be at the core of the views of economists about the effect of the technology. Traditionally, the emergence of new technologies tends to take over certain tasks with proving some new skills and positions necessary.

The occupations in which physical skills or manual labor are needed, were also significantly less exposed to artificial intelligence, according to the analysis conducted by Anthropic. Groundskeepers, cooks, mechanics working on motorcycles, lifeguards and bartenders were some of the jobs where AI-driven automation was most likely not to impact the persons.

Those tasks are manual coordination, physical space or an in-the-field human interaction, which presently lacks the capabilities of the current AI systems.

One of the researchers explains that long-term monitoring of exposure rates will allow policymakers and corporations to realize how the use of artificial intelligence can transform the labor market. Keeping an eye on how companies are in fact utilizing AI in the workplaces will be key in establishing whether the technology promotes job elimination, or productivity increase and subsequent work offerings.

So far, the findings of the Anthropic indicate that although generative AI is evolving fast, the effect it has on the jobs is not as high as it might be and even though the technology is evolving to more professional activities.