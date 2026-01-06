Annie Awards 2026: KPop Demon Hunters, Elio Tops Nomination List; Everything to Know

The Annie Awards 2026, presented by ASIFA-Hollywood, are set to celebrate the people who create the art of animation and promote their works. With only a month left for the annual award ceremony kickstart, ASIFA-Hollywood announced the nominees for this year on Monday (January 5). In the film category, KPop Demon Hunters and Elio topped the nomination list with 10 awards each, including Best Feature, Best FX - Feature, and Best Character Animation - Feature.

For the Best Feature award, both films will compete against seven-time nominees Zootopia 2 and Little Amélie or the Character of Rain and five-time nominee The Bad Guys 2. Meanwhile, Arco, The Twits, and Scarlet are nominated in multiple categories, such as Best Direction - Feature, Best Character Design - Feature, and Best Production Design - Feature.

In the TV category, Win or Lose topped the nomination list with six nods, followed by Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight and Common Side Effects with five nominations each. The other TV shows with multiple nominations are Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Love, Death + Robots, with triple nominees.

After announcing the nominees, the winners of The Winsor McCay Award, The June Foray Award, The Ub Iwerks Award, and The Special Achievement Award were announced. Michaël Dudok de Wit, Christopher Miller and Phil Lord, and Chris Sanders will be presented with The Winsor McCay Award in recognition of lifetime or career contributions.

The June Foray Award for significant and benevolent impact on the animation community will be awarded to Sandy Rabins. The Ub Iwerks Award for technical advancement affecting the animation industry will be presented to Wacom. The Special Achievement Award, acknowledging unique and outstanding achievement not recognized within the existing award category structure, will be presented to LightBox Expo.

The 53rd Annie Awards will take place at UCLA's Royce Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 21. According to ASIFA-Hollywood, the complete winners will be announced through a live event.

Annie Awards 2026 Nomination List

BEST FEATURE

Elio – Pixar Animation Studios

KPop Demon Hunters – Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

The Bad Guys 2 – DreamWorks Animation

Zootopia 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

BEST FEATURE – INDEPENDENT

A Magnificent Life – Mediawan, What the Prod and Bidibul productions

Arco – Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

I Am Frankelda – Cinema Fantasma, Warner Bros. Discovery, Woo Films, Cine Vendaval

Lost In Starlight – Netflix / Climax Studio

Scarlet – Studio CHIZU

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

A Loud House Christmas Movie: Naughty or Nice – Nickelodeon Animation Studio & Jam Filled Entertainment

Adult Swim's The Elephant – Titmouse and Williams Street

Not Just a Goof – Venturia Animation Studios ® for CNEK Films LLC

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical – WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

The Night Before Christmas in Wonderland – Lupus Films, Universal Pictures Content Group

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Cardboard – Locksmith Animation

Ovary-Acting – Klipp og Lim, Jante Films, Apparat Filmproduktion AB

Pillowzzz – Animoshe

Snow Bear – The Art of Aaron Blaise

The Girl Who Cried Pearls – National Film Board of Canada

BEST SPONSORED

Animated Short: "Trek" | Honkai: Star Rail – FLiiiP Design

Fortnite x The Simpsons: Apocalypse D'Oh! – A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

LouiMax Dreams of Being an Adult – Imagine Create Media Inc. in conjunction with Maileg APS

Olipop Yeti – Screen Novelties & Passion Pictures

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – The Animation – SEGA of America in association with GXS Productions

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

Eva The Owlet – Episode: Welcome to Treetopington – Brown Bag Films / Scholastic Entertainment in association with Apple

Kindergarten: The Musical! – Episode: Gotta Go! – Oddbot Entertainment, Disney Branded Television

The Tiny Chef Show – Episode: Tiny Chef's Spooky Stump Spectacular – Imagine Entertainment, Tiny Chef Productions and Nickelodeon Productions

Wow Lisa – Episode: Rainy Day – Punkrobot

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum – Episode: I Am Jackie Robinson – 9 Story Media Group, Brown Bag Films

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

My Melody & Kuromi – Episode: All for Our Best Friend – Sanrio Company for Netflix

Spice Frontier: Escape From Veltegar – Episode: 1 – Steamroller Animation

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball – Episode: The Rewrite – Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

Wylde Pak – Episode: Sungandeul – Nickelodeon Animation Studios / Jam Filled Entertainment

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Bob's Burgers – Episode: Grand Pre-Pre-Pre Opening – 20th TV

Common Side Effects – Episode: Pilot – Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions

Haha, You Clowns – Episode: 107 – Duncan Holds a Baby – Williams Street

Il Baracchino – Episode: Claudia entra in un caffè – Luckyred, Megadrago

South Park – Episode: Sermon on the 'Mount – Comedy Central LLC

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – Episode: Episode III – Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Eyes of Wakanda – Episode: Into the Lion's Den – Marvel Studios

Marvel Zombies – Episode: 2 – Marvel Studios

Star Wars: Visions – Volume 3 – Episode: BLACK – david production

Win Or Lose – Episode: Episode 8: Home – Pixar Animation Studios

BEST STUDENT FILM

A Sparrow's Song – Student director: Tobias Eckerlin, Student producer: Tobias Eckerlin, School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

Acrobats – Student directors: Eloïse Alluyn, Hugo Danet, Anna Despinoy, Antonin Guerci, Alexandre Marzin, Shali Reddy; School: Gobelins

Jour de vent – Student directors: Martin Chailloux, Ai Kim Crespin, Elise Golfouse, Chloé Lab, Hugo Taillez, Camille Truding; School: École des Nouvelles Images

The Undying Pain of Existence – Student director: Oscar Jacobson; Student producers: Franz Rügamer, Nadiia Yunatska; School: Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg GmbH

TRASH – Student directors: Maxime Crançon, Alexis Le Ral; Student producers: Robin Delaporte, Romain Fleischer, Mattéo Durand; School: ESMA

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Marvel Zombies – Episode: Episode 4 – Production Company: Marvel Animation – FX Production Company: Stellar Creative Lab, Inc.

Emma Badia, Tristan Fairclough, Jimmy Dumont, Sheng Hung, Arth Vasavada

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age – Episode: The Big Freeze – Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit – FX Production Company: Framestore

Edward Ferrysienanda, Kevin Christensen, Guy Shuleman , Benedikt Roettger, Kevin Tarpinian

Spice Frontier – Episode: 1 – Production Company: Steamroller Animation – FX Production Company: Steamroller Animation

Steamroller Animation Effects Department

Star Wars: Visions – Volume 3 – Episode: The Bird of Paradise – Production Company: Polygon Pictures – FX Production Company: Polygon Pictures

Takashi Okamoto, Kohei Yamamoto, Genyo Sasaki, Chizuru Nakamura, Erika Matsui

WondLa – Episode: Lost – Production Company: Skydance Animation – FX Production Company: ICON Creative Studio

EP 209 ICON Creative Studio FX Team

BEST FX – FEATURE

Elio – Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios – FX Production Company: Pixar Animation Studios

Ferdi Scheepers, Shaun Galinak, Alyssa Lee, Nate Skeen, Gary Bruins

In Your Dreams – Production Company: Netflix, Kuku Studios – FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Dmitriy Kolesnik, Stephen Paschk, David Sellares, Stephanie McNair

KPop Demon Hunters – Production Company: Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix – FX Production Company: Sony Pictures Imageworks

Filippo Macari, Nicola Finizio, Simon Lewis, Naoki Kato, Daniel La Chapelle

The Bad Guys 2 – Production Company: DreamWorks Animation – FX Production Company: DreamWorks Animation

Landon Gray, Michael Losure, Zachary Glynn, Chris Wombold, Olivier Malric

Zootopia 2 – Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios – FX Production Company: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Le Joyce Tong, Shamintha Kalamba Arachchi, Dimitre Berberov, Chris Carignan, Cristiana Covone

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – Episode: Episode III – Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Floriane Caseiro

Forevergreen – Special Production – Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

Brendan Gottlieb

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical – Special Production – WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

Chris Derochie

The Simpsons – Various Episodes – A Gracie Films Production in Association with 20th Television Animation

Nik Ranieri

Win Or Lose – Various Episodes – Pixar Animation Studios

Alli Sadegiani

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Elio – Pixar Animation Studios

Jonah Sidhom

KPop Demon Hunters – Sony Pictures Animation, Netflix

Ryusuke Furuya

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Juliette Laurent

The Bad Guys 2 – DreamWorks Animation

Ludovic Bouancheau

Zootopia 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Tony Smeed

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

A Minecraft Movie – Production Company: Warner Bros. Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Mojang Studios, Vertigo Entertainment, On the Roam – FX Production Company: Weta FX

Kevin Estey, Anthony McIndoe, Jade Lorier, Caroline Ting, Luisma Lavin Peredo

Captain America: Brave New World – Production Company: Marvel Studios, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures – FX Production Company: Weta FX

Sidney Kombo-Kintombo, Andrew William Park, Marco Röth, Paul Seyb, Thien Ly

How to Train Your Dragon – Production Company: DreamWorks Animation – FX Production Company: Framestore

Kayn Garcia, Jean-Denis Haas, Meena Ibrahim, Nathan McConnel, Nick Tripodi

Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age – Production Company: BBC Studios Natural History Unit – FX Production Company: Framestore

Adrien Annesley, Alvise Avati, Riyad Chalakkara, Daniel Mizuguchi, Liam Russell

Superman – Production Company: DC Studios – FX Production Company: Framestore

Loic Mireault, Michael Elder, Philipp Winterstein, Victor Dinis, Diego De Paula Pereira Batista

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Bye Sweet Carole – Little Sewing Machine

Chris Darril

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach – Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima, Masaaki Kawata, Kojima Productions, PlayStation Studios XDEV

Ghost of Yōtei – Sucker Punch Productions

Sucker Punch Productions Animation Team

Keeper – Double Fine Productions

Zach Baharov, Alex Turner, Jerry Matsko, Anne-Sophie Savard, Geneviève Desbiens

South of Midnight – Compulsion Games

Mike Jungbluth, Sebastien Dussault, Vincent Schneider, Remi Edmond

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – Episode: Episode IV – Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Borja Montoro

Bat-Fam Episode: A Knight at the Movies – Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Bros. Animation, DC Entertainment

Benjamin Tong

Love, Death + Robots – Episode: 400 Boys – Blur Studio for Netflix

Robert Valley

Wednesdays with Gramps – Short Film – DreamWorks Animation

Seth St. Pierre

Win Or Lose – Episode: Episode 8, Home – Pixar Animation Studios

Lou Hamou-Lhadj

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Elio – Pixar Animation Studios

Matt Nolte, Yingzong Xin, James Woods, Kaleb Rice, Bob Pauley

Fixed – Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Craig Kellman

KPop Demon Hunters – Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Scott Watanabe, Ami Thompson

The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants – Paramount Animation / Nickelodeon Movies

Adam Paloian, Thaddeus Couldron, Alvi Ramirez

The Twits – Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company

Kei Acedera, Tristan Poulain, Jules Rigolle, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

Common Side Effects – Episode: Cliff's Edge – Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment and Williams Street Productions ○ Vincent Tsui

DAN DA DAN – Episode: Clash! Space Kaiju vs. Giant Robot! – Science SARU, Mainichi Broadcasting System, Distributed by GKIDS

Fuga Yamashiro, Abel Góngora

Not a Box – Episode: It's a Boat – Silver Creek Falls Entertainment / Passion Pictures in association with Apple

Siri Melchior

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures

JJ Conway, Kevin Molina-Ortiz

The Quinta's Ghost – Short Film – Martirio Films & Illusorium Films

James A. Castillo

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

Arco – Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Ugo Bienvenu, Adam Sillard, Anaëlle Saba

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc – MAPPA Studios

Tatsuya Yoshihara

KPop Demon Hunters – Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Maïlys Vallade, Liane-Cho Han

Scarlet – Studio CHIZU

Mamoru Hosoda

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

Common Side Effects – Episode: Lakeshore Limited – Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions

Nicolas Snyder

Devil May Cry – Episode: The First Circle – A Netflix Series / Studio Mir / Adi Shankar Animation / Capcom

Power Glove, Alex Seaver

Éiru – Short Film – Cartoon Saloon

Leo Pearson, Ceara Conway

Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical – Special Production – WildBrain Studios in association with Apple

Ben Folds, Jeff Morrow, Alan Zachary, Michael Weiner

Win Or Lose – Episode: Episode 6, Mixed Signals – Pixar Animation Studios

Ramin Djawadi, Shane Eli, Johnny Pakfar

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Arco – Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Arnaud Toulon

Elio – Pixar Animation Studios

Rob Simonsen

KPop Demon Hunters – Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters Music Team

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Mari Fukuhara

Zootopia 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Michael Giacchino

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – Episode: Episode II – Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

Aurélien Prédal

Forevergreen – Special Production – Nathan Engelhardt and Jeremy Spears

Jeremy Spears, Gregory Culp

Love, Death + Robots – Episode: How Zeke Got Religion – Blur Studio for Netflix

Gigi Cavenago

ParaNorman: The Thrifting – Special Production – LAIKA

Thibault Leclercq, Santiago Montiel, Jung Woonyoung, Stephanie Bray-Lee

Wednesdays with Gramps – Short Film – DreamWorks Animation

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Elio – Pixar Animation Studios

Harley Jessup, Ernesto Nemesio, Maria Lee, Kristian Norelius, Kyle Jones

KPop Demon Hunters – Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Helen Chen, Dave Bleich, Wendell Dalit, Scott Watanabe, Celine Kim

The Bad Guys 2 – DreamWorks Animation

Luc Desmarchelier, Floriane Marchix

The Twits – Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company

Estefania Pantoja, Alexandre Diboine, Clement Dartigues, Fernando Peque, Remi Salmon

Zootopia 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Cory Loftis, Limei Z. Hshieh

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Love, Death + Robots – Episode: How Zeke Got Religion – Blur Studio for Netflix

Edgar Martins

ParaNorman: The Thrifting – Special Production – LAIKA

Coleton Palmer, Katherine Jay Myong, Heewon Jeong

Snow Bear – Short Film – The Art of Aaron Blaise, LLC.

Aaron Blaise

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Episode: Rise of the Night Ninja – Nickelodeon Animation Studios and PointGrey Pictures

Richard Chi, Matthew Kim, Sheldon Vella, Lyndsay Simpson

Win Or Lose – Episode: Episode 8, Home – Pixar Animation Studios

Esteban Bravo

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Arco – Remembers, MountainA France, France 3 Cinéma

Ugo Bienvenu

Elio – Pixar Animation Studios

Tony Rosenast

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Nicolas Pawlowski

The Bad Guys 2 – DreamWorks Animation

Anthony Holden, Young Ki Yoon

Zootopia 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Hikari Toriumi

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Bob's Burgers – Episode: Don't Worry Be Hoopy – 20th TV

Dan Mintz (Character: Tina Belcher)

Hazbin Hotel – Episode: Behind Closed Doors – Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Bento Box Entertainment

Erika Henningsen (Character: Charlie Morningstar)

Long Story Short – Episode: Shira Can't Cook – Tornante Television and ShadowMachine for Netflix

Abbi Jacobson (Character: Shira Schwooper)

Smiling Friends – Episode: Shmaloogles – Williams Street

Zach Hadel (Character: Evil Wizard)

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball – Episode: The Amadain – Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe

Alkaio Thiele (Character: Gumball Watterson)

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Dog Man – DreamWorks Animation

Lil Rey Howery (Character: Chief)

Elio – Pixar Animation Studios

Remy Edgerly (Character: Glordon)

In Your Dreams – Netflix Presents a Kuku Studios Production / Sony Pictures Imageworks

Craig Robinson (Character: Baloney Tony)

KPop Demon Hunters – Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Arden Cho (Character: Rumi)

The Twits – Netflix Presents / The Roald Dahl Story Company

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Character: Beesha)

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

#1 Happy Family USA – Episode: Episode 101: NINE TEN – Amazon MGM Studios, A24, Cairo Cowboy

Ramy Youssef, Pam Brady

Adult Swim's The Elephant – Special Production – Titmouse and Williams Street

Pendleton Ward, Ian Jones-Quartey, Rebecca Sugar, Patrick McHale

Common Side Effects – Episode: Pilot – Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions

Joe Bennett, Steve Hely

Lulu is a Rhinoceros – Special Production – Bento Box and Propagate in association with Apple

Allison Flom

Win Or Lose – Episode: Episode 4, Pickle – Pixar Animation Studios

Carrie Hobson, Michael Yates

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Elio – Pixar Animation Studios

Julia Cho, Mark Hammer, Mike Jones

KPop Demon Hunters – KPop Demon Hunters Editorial Team

Danya Jimenez , Hannah McMechan, Maggie Kang, Chris Appelhans

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain – Maybe Movies, Ikki Films, Distributed by GKIDS

Liane-Cho Han, Aude Py, Maïlys Vallade, Eddine Noël

Scarlet – Studio CHIZU

Mamoru Hosoda

Zootopia 2 – Walt Disney Animation Studios

Jared Bush

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – Episode: Episode III – Netflix / Banijay Productions France / Légende Films

David Boyadjian

Common Side Effects – Episode: Raid – Green Street Pictures, Bandera Entertainment, and Williams Street Productions

Tony Christopherson, Joie Lim

Haunted Hotel – Episode: The Acolytes of Abaddon – Titmouse for Netflix

Benjamin Morse, Benjamin Martian, Marshall Wetta

Invincible S3 – Episode: I Thought You'd Never Shut Up – Amazon MGM Studios, Skybound Animation

Luke Asa Guidici, Matt Michael, Lea Carosella, Liam Johnson

Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch – Episode: Up From the Grave – Ubisoft Film & Television

Thomas Belair, Nicolas Bourgeois, Julien Perez

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE