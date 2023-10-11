Destined with You Episode 15: How to Watch, Story, Cast, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Destined with You episode 15 will air on JTBC on Wednesday (October 11) at 10.30 pm KST. The chapter might feature a clash between Jang Shin Yu and Kwon Jae Kyung because of Mayor Yoon Hak Young's plan to change the Onju Mountain development project partner to Haum Construction. People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

Story

The story begins after a young, handsome, intelligent lawyer named Jang Shin Yoo gets entangled in a series of unexpected events because of a terrifying curse. His life changes after he meets an outgoing civil servant named Lee Hong Jo. Although Lee Hong Jo has a good job, looks, and personality to attract men, she is unpopular among them.

Jang Shin Yu starts working as a lawyer in Onju City to stay near Lee Hong Jo after knowing she could set him free. Lee Hong Jo finds a wooden box with forbidden documents inside a temple at Onju Mountain. Jang Shin Yu believes the spells inside the box could help him break the curse.

Here is everything about Destined with You episode 15, including airdate, spoilers, preview, and streaming details

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The next episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on JTBC on Wednesday (October 11) at 10:30 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the finale on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of Destined with You Episode 15:

US - 9:30 am

Canada - 9:30 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:30 pm

Japan - 10:30 pm

Mexico - 8:30 am

Brazil - 10:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:30 pm

India - 7:00 pm

Indonesia - 8:30 pm

Singapore - 10:00 pm

China - 9:30 pm

Europe - 3:30 pm

France - 3:30 pm

Spain - 3:30 pm

UK - 2:30 pm

South Africa - 3:30 pm

Philippines - 10:00 pm

Spoilers

The penultimate episode of this fantasy romance drama will focus on the various challenges of the onscreen couple. Jang Shin Yu will get involved in a heated argument with Kwon Jae Kyung while discussing the Onju Mountain development project. The preview shows Jang Shin Yu and Kwon Jae Kyung treating each other coldly.

Meanwhile, Lee Hong Jo and Yoon Na Yeon got involved in a fierce confrontation while attending a high school reunion. New teaser images show the female leads sitting side by side and gazing at each other with full of hatred in their eyes.

Although Lee Hong Jo believes they have an ill-fated relationship, Jang Shin Yu thinks it is all in the past. Will they get their happy ending? With just a day left for the finale, the viewers are curious about what lies ahead for the onscreen couple.

Screenwriter No Ji Sul penned the script for this mini-series. Director Nam Ki Hoon helmed the drama.