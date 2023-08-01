Destined with You: How to Watch, Story, Cast, Airdates, Spoilers, and More

Destined with You is an upcoming JTBC fantasy romance drama. It will revolve around the romantic relationship between a woman with a banned book and a man who was a victim of that book. The mini-series will premiere on JTBC Wednesday, August 23, at 10.30 pm KST.

People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Ecuador, Spain, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.

Story

The story begins after a young, handsome, intelligent lawyer named Jang Shin Yoo gets entangled in a series of unexpected events because of a terrifying curse. His life changes after he meets an outgoing civil servant named Lee Hong Jo. Although Lee Hong Jo has a good job, looks, and personality to attract men, she is unpopular among them.

Jang Shin Yu starts working as a lawyer in Onju City to stay near Lee Hong Jo after knowing she could set him free. Lee Hong Jo finds a wooden box with forbidden documents inside a temple at Onju Mountain. Jang Shin Yu believes the spells inside the box could help him break the curse.

Casts

Rowoon will appear in the mini-series as lawyer Jang Shin Yu, Jo Bo Ah will portray civil servant Lee Hong Jo, Ha Jun will feature a popular man at Onju City Hall named Kwon Jae Kyung, Girl's Day member Yura will play Jang Shin Yu's lover Yoon Na Yeon, Song Young Kyu will portray Onju City Mayor Yoon Hak Young, who is Yoon Na Yeon's father, Jung Hye Young will feature Jang Shin Yu's mother Cha Yoon Joo, Lee Pil Mo will play Jang Shin Yu's father Jang Se Heon in Destined with You.

The supporting cast includes Lee Bong Ryun as the section chief of the Environment and Greenery Division at Onju City Hall Ma Eun Young, Hyun Bong Sik as team leader Gong Seo Gu, Mi Ram as Yoo Soo Jung, Park Kyung Hye as Son Sae Byul, and Lee Tae Ri as Jang Shin Yu's close friend Kim Wook.

Spoilers

The producers said the viewers can look forward to the interesting relationship between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu. The sweet, refreshing uncontrollable romance between the onscreen couple would keep the K-drama fans clued to the screens.

"The fate-like narrative and special relationship between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu. They were intertwined through the sealed book, which is interesting. [Viewers] would fall for the sweet, refreshing uncontrollable romance while solving the mysterious curse. Please look forward to the chemistry between the characters," the production team shared.

Screenwriter No Ji Sul penned the script for this mini-series. Director Nam Ki Hoon helmed the drama.