Destined With You Episode 16: Can Lee Hong Jo-Jang Shin Yu Fully Experience Love? Cast Spills

Destined With You will focus on the fate of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu in the fi. Episode 16 will air on JTBC on Thursday (October 12) at 10:30 pm KST. After watching the cliffhanger of episode 14, the viewers are curious to know if the onscreen couple can fully experience love. Cast member Rowoon has spilled some details about the finale.

The actor said he could portray different facets of the lawyer and face several challenges because of the love he received from the viewers. According to him, the drama helped him realize that Jang Shin Yu had some similarities with his characters. The cast member then urged the viewers to watch the last few episodes to know if Jang Shin Yu and Lee Hong Jo can fully experience love.

"While portraying different facets of Shin Yu's psychology, I also realized that I have that face in myself. I think Shin Yu was able to face the challenges well because of the love from the viewers. I hope you'll remember Jang Shin Yu for a long time. Please watch until the last episodes to see if Jang Shin Yu and Lee Hong Jo, who have been through a lot, can fully experience love," Rowoon said.

Meanwhile, actress Yura said she had fun during the production process and felt sad when the filming finished. But she feels sadder knowing that the drama will end this week. The cast member said she hopes the viewers enjoy watching this mini-series.

"I was so sad when filming ended, but now that I think the broadcast is over, I feel even more sad. I had fun filming it, and I hope everyone who watched the drama had a fun and happy time. I am grateful to everyone who has loved Destined With You so far. Nayeon has done things that deserve to be hated. Please watch with interest to see whether she will regret her mistakes and change. Or she will remain the same," the actress said.

Destined With You Finale Preview

The preview for this week features some fun-filled moments between Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu. They spend quality time with one another after staying apart for a while. But they may face unexpected challenges in the last two episodes. Cast member Jo Bo Ah said Lee Hong Jo would face a final confrontation with Na Jung Beom. Will he trouble her again?

Watch the finale of Destined With You on JTBC on Thursday (October 12) at 10:30 pm KST to know the fate of Lee Hong Jo and Jang Shin Yu.