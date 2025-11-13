Dear X Episodes 5 and 6 to Feature Intense Rivalry Between Baek Ah Jin and Im Re Na

Dear X episodes 5 and 6 will air on TVING on Thursday (November 13) on TVING at 6:00 PM KST. The melo-thriller drama, starring Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, and Lee Yul Eum, will feature an intense rivalry between Baek Ah Jin and Im Re Na. The mini-series, based on a Naver Webtoon of the same name by Vanziun, returns with two new episodes on HBO Max at 6:30 PM KST.

Screenwriter Choi Ja Won wrote the script of this K-drama, and Lee Eung Bok directed it with Park So Hyun. The mini-series follows an A-list actress named Baek Ah Jin, portrayed by Kim You Jung. She hides her personality behind an innocent face and climbs to the top by taking advantage of other people.

"Baek Ah Jin resorts to any means necessary in order to get what she wants, and she lives her life while wearing a mask. Because of her innate disposition and environmental factors, she can become someone who is only strong and provocative. So rather than adding something more to the character to fill her out. I focused more on emptying her inner self and conveying her emptiness. In order to delicately portray Baek Ah Jin's unreadable emotions and inexplicable behavior, I acted while feeling her deep inner emptiness inside my own bones. I had faith that those feelings would naturally come through on the screen as well," cast member You Jung shared.

Here is everything to know about Dear X episodes 5 and 6, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch this melo-thriller on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki and HBO MAX.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dear X:

US - 5:00 AM

Canada - 5:00 AM

Australia - 6:30 PM

New Zealand - 9:00 PM

Japan - 6:00 PM

Mexico - 6:00 AM

Brazil - 6:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 12:00 PM

India - 2:30 PM

Indonesia - 5:00 PM

Singapore - 5:00 PM

China - 5:00 PM

Europe - 11:00 AM

France - 11:00 AM

Spain - 11:00 AM

UK - 10:00 AM

South Africa - 10:00 AM

Philippines - 5:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The preview stills for episodes 5 and 6 tease an intense rivalry between Baek Ah Jin and Im Re Na. A photo captures the dazzling transformation of Baek Ah Jin as an actress. Another image teases a tense standoff between Baek Ah Jin and Im Re Na. The rivalry between the two actresses grows as Baek Ah Jin gains recognition. A picture features the increasingly sharp gaze between the two actresses.

According to the production team, the upcoming episodes will feature the efforts Baek Ah Jin puts in to escape from her personal hell. The followers of this melo-thriller can also expect to see unusual moves to uncover hidden truths.