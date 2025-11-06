Dear X to Premiere on Thursday with Four Episodes; A Complete Guide to Kim You Jung Starrer Drama

Dear X, the melo-thriller drama starring Kim Yoo Jung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Do Hoon, and Lee Yul Eum will premiere on TVING on Thursday, November 6, at 6:00 PM KST with four episodes. The mini-series will premiere on HBO Max at 6:30 PM KST. It is based on a Naver Webtoon of the same name by Vanziun.

Screenwriter Choi Ja Won wrote the script of this K-drama, and Lee Eung Bok directed it with Park So Hyun. The mini-series follows an A-list actress named Baek Ah Jin, portrayed by Kim You Jung. She hides her personality behind an innocent face and climbs to the top by taking advantage of other people.

"Baek Ah Jin resorts to any means necessary in order to get what she wants, and she lives her life while wearing a mask. Because of her innate disposition and environmental factors, she can come off as someone who is only strong and provocative. So rather than adding something more to the character to fill her out. I focused more on emptying her inner self and conveying her emptiness. In order to delicately portray Baek Ah Jin's unreadable emotions and inexplicable behavior, I acted while feeling her deep inner emptiness inside my own bones. I had faith that those feelings would naturally come through on the screen as well," Cast member You Jung shared.

Here is everything to know about Dear X Premiere, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch this melo-thriller on TV or stream it online. K-drama lovers from countries including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, such as Viki and HBO MAX.

Here are the International Air Timings of Dear X:

US - 5:00 AM

Canada - 5:00 AM

Australia - 6:30 PM

New Zealand - 9:00 PM

Japan - 6:00 PM

Mexico - 6:00 AM

Brazil - 6:00 AM

Saudi Arabia - 12:00 PM

India - 2:30 PM

Indonesia - 5:00 PM

Singapore - 5:00 PM

China - 5:00 PM

Europe - 11:00 AM

France - 11:00 AM

Spain - 11:00 AM

UK - 10:00 AM

South Africa - 10:00 AM

Philippines - 5:00 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Ahead of the premiere, the production team shared a glimpse of the deeply strained father-daughter relationship between Baek Ah Jin and her father, Baek Seon Gyu (played by Bae Soo Bin). The newly released stills show Seon Gyu visiting Ah Jin at her school and causing chaos with his rough appearance and unsettling behavior.

Ah Jin freezes after seeing her father, and Yoon Joon Seo ( portrayed by Kim Young Dae) steps in to help her. Meanwhile, Shim Sung Hee (played by Kim Yi Kyung) takes advantage of the situation, resulting in a tense standoff. According to Ban Ji Woon, the original author who played an important role in the screenplay and adaptation, the first four episodes of this mini-series will be fast-paced and highly engaging.

"The main highlight of episodes 1 through 4 will likely be the intense villains who clash with Baek Ah Jin and how Baek Ah Jin handles them. The relationship between the two men by her side, Yoon Joon Seo and Kim Jae Oh (Kim Do Hoon), will also be an interesting point to watch. The episodes are fast-paced and highly engaging, so dopamine is guaranteed. I would appreciate it if many viewers tune in to see Pretty Ah Jin, Evil Ah Jin," Ji Woon teased.