Climax First Impression, Episodes 1 and 2 (Premiere) Recap, Review, and Reactions; Episode 3 Preview

Climax, the political survival drama starring Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Nana, Oh Jung Se, and Cha Joo Young, premiered on ENA on Monday (March 16) at 10:00 pm KST. The mini-series received rave reviews from Korean drama lovers worldwide for its unexpected plot twists, unpredictable story developments, and familiar yet thrilling setup.

The television drama introduced Ju Ji Hoon as Bang Tae Seop, a star prosecutor in Seoam District's office. Ha Ji Won portrayed Chu Sang Ah, a top actress, in the premiere episode. Nana played Hwang Jeong Won, a significant figure in Nana's power struggle. Oh Jung Se featured Kwon Jong Wook, the executive director of WR Construction and the eldest son of the WR group. Cha Joo Young appeared as Lee Yang Mi, the second wife of WR Group's owner. She is also the president of WR Hotels & Entertainment.

In the first episode, Tae Seop and Sang Ah were featured as victims of the power struggles by the entertainment industry and the elite families in South Korea. The prosecutor does everything in his power to protect both himself and his wife from the dirty political games. However, the second episode teases a bigger role for the actress. Although Sang Ah plays the victim, it seems she is a villainous character.

The political survival drama, starring Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Nana, Oh Jung Se, and Cha Joo Young, will return with a new episode on ENA on Monday (March 23). Episode 3 will air at 10:00 pm KST and reveal more details about the relationship between Tae Seop and Sang Ah. The newly released stills tease a shift in atmosphere. A photo shows the prosecutor boldly addressing a group of reporters. Another image features Sang Ah's determination, while Tae Seop meets Yang Mi and Jong Uk in a tense standoff.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this political survival drama on TV or stream it on Genie TV. K-drama fans from countries including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, such as VIKI, VIU, friDay video, and Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Climax:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

First Impressions

Damn, this drama is good AF, I can't even lie! There's definitely more to Sang-Ah than we thought... I KNEW she wasn't innocent!

The first episode of #Climax is interesting. Looks like it'll be good.

I have a really bad track record with kdramas lately (extremely uninspiring plots/acting), but I'm going to give #Climax a go because Juji is the 퇴폐미 근본 of Korean celebs, so I can't miss this.

#climax It's giving power, ambition, and messy choices right from the start. What stands out is the tension, like no one feels trustworthy, and everyone seems to have their own agenda. It's not a light watch at all. It's heavy and a bit unsettling, but in a way that keeps you hooked.

Film's strongest aspect. Brilliantly written twists and an unpredictable climax. Despite a familiar setup, the ending genuinely surprises. ( You neither expect nor forget ).

4 years of waiting were worth it for this. #HaJiWon is absolutely breathtaking as #ChuSangAh in #Climax.

I never thought Ha Ji Won & Ju Ji Hoon had great chemistry! my ghaddddd. Both matured, both hot in their age & both good looking. ughhh! ghad.

I don't think I've ever fallen in love with a drama so quickly. I got hooked on the story from the very beginning, absolutely amazing. Excited for the rest of the season!

was watching #climax. K-dramas really mastered the art of thrillers. I can't stop watching.