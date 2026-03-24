Climax Episode 4 Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Climax episode 4 will air on ENA on Tuesday (March 24) at 10:00 pm KST and feature a tense-off between Bang Tae Seop and Chu Sang Ah. The political survival drama starring Ju Ji Hoon, Ha Ji Won, Nana, Oh Jung Se, and Cha Joo Young will feature Sang Ah in an unexpected situation. The newly released stills show her struggling to suppress her emotions.

Another set of stills focused on Tae Sang Ah, who is busy investigating the deep connection between the Han Ji Soo case and Oh Kwang Jae's murder. The pictures tease an internal shift for him as he struggles to make a crucial decision.

People in Korea can watch the next episode of this mystery thriller legal drama on TV or stream it on Genie TV. K-drama fans from countries such as the US, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, India, China, Canada, and the UK can watch this mini-series with subtitles on various streaming platforms, including Viki, Viu, Friday Video, and Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Climax:

US - 9:00 am

Canada - 9:00 am

Australia - 11:00 pm

New Zealand - 1:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 3:00 pm

France - 3:00 pm

Spain - 3:00 pm

UK - 2:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

The television drama revolves around star prosecutor Bang Tae Seop and his wife, Chu Sang Ah. The premiere episode introduced Ju Ji Hoon as Bang Tae Seop, a star prosecutor in Seoam District's office. Ha Ji Won portrayed Chu Sang Ah, a top actress. Nana played Hwang Jeong Won, a significant figure in Nana's power struggle. Oh Jung Se featured Kwon Jong Wook, the executive director of WR Construction, and the eldest son of the WR group. Cha Joo Young appeared as Lee Yang Mi, the second wife of WR Group's owner. She is also the president of WR Hotels & Entertainment.

In the first episode, Tae Seop and Sang Ah were featured as victims of the power struggles by the entertainment industry and the elite families in South Korea. The prosecutor does everything in his power to protect both himself and his wife from the dirty political games. However, the second episode teases a bigger role for the actress. Although Sang Ah plays the victim, it seems she is a villainous character.