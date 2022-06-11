Chicago Rapper FBG Cash Shot Dead, Woman With Him Severely Wounded in Drive-by Shooting

Rapper FBG Cash has been reportedly shot dead early Friday during a drive-by shooting in Chicago. The 31-year-old was hit by several bullets and pronounced dead at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the police officials.

FBG Cash, born Tristan Hamilton, was sitting in his car in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood with a female passenger who was asleep, when the attack happened around 5:30 a.m.

As per police reports, a black Cadillac pulled up in the 1600 block of West 81st Street and someone with a rifle started shooting. Hamilton too grabbed a handgun and retaliated. After both the victims were shot, the attacker fled the scene westbound, as per the police and is still at large.

The 29-year-old female was rushed alongside Hamilton to the Christ Medical and is fighting for her life after sustaining gunshot wounds on her left arm and upper back. Her name is yet to be released by the police, NBC Chicago reported.

There has been no official confirmation from the law enforcement authorities on the cause of the attack, investigations are currently underway.

Hamilton had been previously arrested for firearms possession last year when he was found with a gun after being pulled over for driving 'erratically' by the police, and served time for gun charges.

The Chicago rapper was also part of a group known as the "Fly Boy Gang." Another member of the group, FBG Duck, was similarly shot and killed on the upscale Chicago community of Gold Coast by masked shooters on August 4, 2020. Five men alleged to be members of a street gang were charged with his murder last year.

There were rumors of Hamilton's involvement in Duck's death, but he denied wrongdoing in a YouTube video, insisting it was an "internet rumor."

The news of the attack comes hours before the rapper's newest song 'Crazy Lane' was supposed to debut. Many of his fans were shocked by the sudden demise of their idol and have taken to social media to express their condolences to Hamilton and his family.

"Stop putting out that bad energy we losing too many legends," Rapper Ayoo Kd, who knew Cash, wrote on his Instagram on Friday. "Chicago we have to do better everybody getting passing away can't believe I'm one of the last man standing in Chicago I wanna thank god."