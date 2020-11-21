A 53-year-old felon from Maryland found himself unable to evade the long arm of law again and was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy, possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Lucian Bernard Jackson, from Greenbelt, Maryland, was also sentenced to five years of supervised release. He has also been ordered to forfeit $81,957 in cash, and the two firearms and ammunition that were procured from his residence during a search.

"Drug traffickers must know that using a gun will lead to federal time, which has no parole—ever. Lucian Jackson will now serve 10 years in federal prison. We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to remove those who would deal drugs and commit violence from our community," said US Attorney Robert K. Hur.

Distributing Cocaine

According to Jackson's guilty plea, between June 2017 and September 2019, he served as a supplier of cocaine within the vicinity of Maryland and redistributed the drug to local leaders. He is said to have distributed around 500 grams of the illegal substance per week to another co-conspirator. The transactions are said to have occurred at Jackson's home.

Following the deals, the co-conspirator distributed the substance to over 30 customers. This distribution continued across the region, including the Eastern District of Virginia and in the District of Maryland. Also, Jackson is said to have bought cocaine from other suppliers whom he got in touch with through the co-conspirator. In a particular month, he is said to have purchased nearly four kilograms from a supplier.

Caught Red-handed

A search warrant was executed at Jackson's Greenbelt residence on September 26, 2019. During the search, law enforcement authorities recovered over 700 grams of cocaine; $81,957 in cash; a 9mm pistol and 114 rounds of 9mm ammunition; a .45-caliber pistol and 54 rounds of .45-caliber ammunition; and $400 in person from him. He admitted that the cash seized was from the sales of cocaine. Additionally, Jackson also admitted that he was aware of being prohibited from possessing firearms owing to his earlier felony conviction.

He was involved personally in the distribution of, or in part facilitated the distribution through his co-conspirators, at least 50 kilograms but below 150 kilograms, of cocaine. As Jackson has been sentenced, connected charges filed in the Eastern District of Virginia are set to be dismissed.