Paul Pelosi Jr. Nancy Pelosi's Son Embroiled in 6th FBI Probe for Bribing San Francisco Official to Remove Permit Violations

Nancy Pelosi's son Paul Pelosi Jr. is embroiled in an FBI investigation into a corrupt San Francisco real estate deal. Pelosi Jr. allegedly bribed an official to turn a blind eye to a corrupt real estate deal, according to a DailyMail.com report. According to reports, Pelosi Jr. and at least three of his associated were questioned by FBI agents in a five-year-long investigation.

The investigation resulted in the indictment of a prolific building permit fixer for bribing a city official. He is now reportedly linked to at least six business entities under investigation by authorities for alleged fraud, the report says.

Under the Scanner

Pelosi Jr, 52, the only son of Nancy and Paul Pelosi Sr, allegedly was part of a bribery scheme that included a plan to remove permit violations on a squalid flop house in San Francisco. The illegal construction allegedly was owned by Pelosi Jr.'s girlfriend. This, thus, makes Pelosi Jr part of a six FBI investigation in connection to bribery and fraud.

In November, following the five-year-long investigation and findings, Rodrigo Santos, a former president of the San Francisco Building Inspection Commission, was indicted for fraud. Santos played the middleman or fixer who would arrange meeting between his clients and building inspector Bernie Curran.

The clients, which included Pelosi Jr., would donate thousands of dollars into Curran's non-profit, -- rugby club â€“ as bribe in order to secure city permits, according to the Daily Mail.

Both Curran and Santos have however denied wrongdoing. They are due in court on February 4.

Prosecutors have not named Santos's clients but the FBI documents it has been mentioned in one place that a certain 'Client 9' donated the Golden Gate Youth Rugby Association a check for $1,500. The donation was made to impress encourage Curran so that he in return removes violation notices against a squalid Mission District 'hotel'.

The hotel, also known known among building inspectors as 'The Pit', had a long history of dangerous permit violations, according to text messages obtained by the feds. At the same time Pelosi Jr. was reportedly trying to secure permits and remedy code violations for the troubled "residential hotel" at 1312 Utah Street at the time.

Thus, chances are that he could be the mysterious Client 9, which now places him at the center of a public official bribery scandal.

In Trouble

Pelosi Jr. was interrogated along with three of his associates by the FBI in connection with this case. Besides, his girlfriend and her lawyer, along with a consultant in a sale of the grim 17-room hovel, were also questioned by FBI agents. During their interview everyone was asked about Pelosi Jr's involvement in this matter, the outlet reported.

According to the Daily Mail, Pelosi Jr himself admitted that he was "helping remove the citations from the property" in an interview with a local government agency worker. It thus, further makes clear that the said 'Client 9' could be Pelosi Jr. as his description matches to "an individual working on behalf of the owners of the property."

Besides, an anonymous building inspector claimed in an interview with San Francisco news site Mission Local that in 2018 Pelosi Jr. met with him several times and was trying to 'get rid of Notices of Violation' on 1312 Utah Street.

According to the complaint filed by FBI against Curran and Santos, there are several text messages between Santos and Client 9, appearing to discuss the bribery scheme with shocking candor.

"I will forward the address to Curran. He will abate it," Santos, 63, allegedly wrote to his client.

"Please drop off a check payable to Golden Gate Youth [Rugby] Association for $1k. Bernie's nonprofit."

"With pleasure," Client 9 replied, and later sent Santos a picture of a $1,500 check with the message: "made the donation and it is being sent today." It is not known why a $1,500 check was issued while only $1,000 was allegedly requested by Santos.

The check was never deposited by the club, and prosecutors have not accused it of any wrongdoing.

Curran told DailyMail.com that Santos introduced him to Pelosi Jr. in the Department of Building Inspection offices, telling Curran that Pelosi Jr. was a friend with whom he went jogging.

The recently fired building inspector is livid, claiming he knew nothing about Santos's alleged scheme or checks to charities and said he has acted professionally and ethically his whole 40-year career.