Who Murdered Lil Devin? Indiana Rapper, 24, Killed By 'Masked Men' at NYE Party in Front of Family

Indiana rapper Lil Devin was brutally murdered by a group of 'masked men' at his family home on New Year's Eve. The rapper, whose real name is Devin Swain was reportedly enjoying the NYE party with his family at his Anderson home when several masked intruders stormed the property. According to police, the 24-year-old rapper was killed right in front of his family members.

Police responded to reports of a home invasion robbery at the rapper's resident. He sustained severe injuries to his chest during the attack and was rushed to the hospital. The rapper was declared dead shortly after. A cause of death is not revealed yet.

Devin's family told FOX59 that some masked men stormed the party and attacked him. Devin's brother, Donald Cox called the incident traumatic and noted that they never expected something like this to happen to such a phenomenal person. "He was just one of those people that believed in me before I even believed in myself," Cox said.

'Wishing Everybody A Successful 2022'

Just hours before the incident, the rapper had posted a picture on Instagram with the caption, "Everybody who f**k up be tryna find they waaayyy back to me, I was real actually. Wishing Everybody A Successful 2022." A 14-year-old boy, Rashawn Samuels, who was coached by the rapper called him a good person. "He was a good, respectful, loving person. He didn't deserve it. He was a good person," Samuels said.

An investigation is going on to establish the identities of the masked intruders. No suspects have been identified as of yet. Police are now seeking the public's assistance to try and identify the masked attackers. Anyone having any credible information Devin Swain's death is equested to come forward and contact the police at 765-648-6676.