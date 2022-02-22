Perverted Catholic School Teacher Who Taught Japanese Language in College Admits to Having 'Sex With Students'

A former Catholic School teacher has admitted having sex with students at her house and on school grounds. According to Daily Mail reports, the teacher identified as Catherine Young, 50, preyed on two of her male teenage students when she was working at Mazenod College Mulgrave as a Japanese language instructor.

Reportedly, during a hearing at the County Court, it has been revealed that Young, who was then known as Catherine Waters, taught a victim how to perform sexual acts. Young sexually assaulted the pupils at school premises, at her home in Templestowe, in a Monash University car parking lot and at one of her victim's houses.

Moreover, in one incident, the wicked teacher changed into black lacy underwear after getting upset over INXS frontman Michael Hutchence's death in November 1997 and then sexually assaulted a student before cuddling him and enquiring if he was 'OK'.

Similar Cases of Teacher-Student Illicit Relationships

This is not the only case wherein a teacher is accused of having sex with a student. There have been several cases involving a teacher and student's illicit sexual relationships that have been reported in the past.

In a similar sexual assault case, a southern Canberra teacher, 26, allegedly had sex and shared X-rated photos, videos to her male student. She has been charged with committing an act of indecency and sending indecent material, according to reports. The incident was reported to the ACT Police sexual assault and child abuse detectives, which had launched an investigation in December.

Maryland Substitute Teacher Allegedly Had Sex with Teen Student in 2019

In June 2019, another case was reported by the NY Post wherein a Maryland substitute teacher allegedly had sex with teenager student at her grandparents' house. The female teacher in her twenties who goes by the name Alexis Mercedes Boberg surrendered to cops after a student at the Center of Applied Technologies North revealed to the authorities about their sexual meetings at various locations in May after exchanging phone numbers at the school.