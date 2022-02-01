Pedophile Policeman's Son who Sexually Assaulted 3 Teens and Kicked his Pregnant Partner Jailed for 15 Years

A 22-year old rapist, who repeatedly abused three teenagers and kicked his pregnant partner for apparently 'not making a fuss about him' on Valentines' Day was jailed for 15 years. Marcus Collins is also accused of treating one of his victims 'like a dog.' Colins abused his victims for a period of two years between 2018 and 2020 while they were aged 18, 17, and 16.

Collins is the son of a former pedophile police officer, who was caught sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl in a sting operation and jailed. A former Metropolitan Police officer, Mark collins admitted to six different counts of trying to engage in sexual conversations with a child and was jailed for two years and four months in 2021.

The identities of Marcus Collins' victims cannot be revealed for legal reasons. Farnborough, Hampshire resident, Collins was convicted on eight counts of causing actual bodily harm, as well as three counts of controlling and coercive behavior, six counts of rape, and one count of assault by penetration. Judge Michael Hunter of Guildford Crown Court sentenced him to 15 years in jail.

'He encouraged me to kill myself on numerous occasions'

Prosecutor Rebecca Austin told the court that Collins manipulated his victims and consistently disparaged them before demanding sex. He even forced them to block their family on social media and banned them from meeting their friends.

Collins' former partner had reported him to the police. During Collins' seven-week trial, the jury scrutinized messages between him and his former partner. Prosecutor Austin noted that the messages showed how Collins 'manipulated the girls and how quickly he could change from messages of love to messages of violence.'

"He [Collins] encouraged me to kill myself on numerous occasions and that is why I tried to take an overdose. He would kick and punch me and then drag me along the ground, on one occasion he assaulted me with a metal baton in front of people," one of the victim impact statements noted.

'He preyed on sexually inexperienced women'

Another victim, who was 17-year-old at the time said that Collins lied about his age and pretended to be younger than her just so she would go out with him.

Prosecutors stressed that Collins preyed on women who were all sexually inexperienced and vulnerable.

Judge Hunter subjected Collins to an extended sentence, which means that he will be assessed by the parole board leading to a five-year period on license. The judge also ordered a restraining order against his victims for the rest of his life. He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.