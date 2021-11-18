Juvenile Puts a Child Into Dryer in Michigan Daycare, Centre Loses License

A Michigan woman's daycare license was taken away after reports of a child putting another kid into a dryer surfaced. The child turned the dryer on after putting a kid into it, state regulators noted. The shocking incident took place at Kathleen Mayhue-Radeback's Garden City residence. Radeback ran an in-home daycare at her house.

The alleged aggressor, whose identity is not known at the moment was described as a "minor household member." According to the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, Radeback took the 'juvenile' to a hospital because she was "stressed out" after putting another child into the dryer. The girl admitted to a nurse and a social worker that she put the youngster, whose identity was not clear at the moment in a dryer and turned it on.

'It was hot and dark'

The victim, whose age or identity was not revealed, told her mother it was "hot and it was dark" and that it "hurt her back," state regulators noted. The kid further noted that Mayhue-Radeback took her out of the machine before she was severely injured. The daycare owner, however, did not inform the kid's mother about the incident.

The Daycare owner denied the allegations

Regulators further noted that Mayhue-Radeback lied to investigators and denied the allegations that a child was carelessly put into a dryer in her daycare. A proper investigation into the matter showed a lack of appropriate care and supervision at the daycare. Mayhue-Radeback also hid the fact from the investigators that the juvenile, who committed the act had spent some time in the hospital in January, receiving treatment for mental health issues.

Mayhue-Radeback was barred from running a family care child home in Garden City or anywhere else after a summary suspension order with intent to revoke her license was issued. "Accordingly, she may not accept children for care," regulators noted in a statement Tuesday, November 16. "The order also requires the licensee to inform all parents of children in her care that the license has been suspended and that she can no longer provide child care. It was critical to take emergency action to protect the health, welfare, and safety of the children at this family child care home," the statement further added.