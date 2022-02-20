Michigan Man Slaughtered Woman Jogger To Have Sex With Her Dead Body

A man from Michigan has been accused of killing a senior woman, with his vehicle before having sexual intercourse with her dead body. The man identified as Colby Martin was held accountable for running over Melody Rohrer, 64, then moving her body to another county.

According to abc57, he is now facing criminal charge for an open murder, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Reports suggest that the woman was reported missing on September 20, 2021 after going out for a walk.

Initially Martin was charged with manslaughter but latest details of investigation reveals that Martin intentionally struck down the woman, took her dead body, and engaged in sexual acts. Investigators have also found evidence against the same.

What happened?

In September 2021, Rohrer, who was going for a walk in the 84000 block of CR 215 was allegedly hit by Martin's car at the Oak Shores Campground. But, he was freed on a $300,000 bond despite the manslaughter charges, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in the person's demise when at fault, and concealing the death of a person.

Reports suggest that the day after the 'accident', investigators discovered Martin's damaged car, Ford F-150, parked in Walmart's parking lot. At that time, Melody Rohrer's cell phone was also found in Martin's possession. The man also tried to cover up criminal evidence against him multiple times. Eventually, the culprit led the investigators to the Three Rivers State Game Area where Rohrer's dead body was discovered.