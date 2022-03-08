Camila Cabello's Bo*b Caught Live on Camera As Singer Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction on BBC's 'The One Show'

Singer Camila Cabello accidentally flashed her bare breasts during a Live Interview on Monday's The One Show. The Havana singer was trying to show Alan Carr, Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas her favorite dance moves from her latest Bam Bam song when the red-faced incident was caught live on camera. Cabello featured on the Monday episode of the BBC show to chat about her latest collaboration with Thinking Out Loud singer Ed Sheeran.

While one of the show's co-host Jones claimed that she didn't know what she had seen, comedian Carr's face was worth a look as he placed his hands over his mouth to digest the X-rated act caused by a wardrobe malfunction.

Despite her boobs being exposed on camera, professional the Shameless crooner went on to simply show off her dance routine while amending her clothes. "Whoops I just flashed you," she said during the live BBC show.

After she finished her routine, Cabello enquired: "I hope you didn't see nipple?"

"Erm, well you know what there was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction, I don't know what I saw but there was a flash of something," Jones stated abruptly while Carr quickly noted, "Cyber flashing. You've just done an item on it, what are the chances."

Camila Cabello Talks About Break-Up With Shawn Mendes

Singer Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' sensational breakup left millions of fans heartbroken last year. The celebrity sweethearts shocked the world by announcing that they were parting ways. From stage performances together to cuddling and kissing in PDA-filled photos on Instagram, the ex-lovebirds had been making headlines on the internet ever since they were spotted together. Fans were wondering what happened between the duo that led to their separation.

While there was no proper explanation from the two at the time, Camila Cabello has now opened up about why she and her then-boyfriend cum singing partner Shawn Mendes ended their two-year relationship. While Joining Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1's New Music Daily for promoting her new track Bam Bam, pop sensation Camila Cabello recalled that they mutually ended their relationship due to a sudden shift in their priorities.

She said, "As I get older, the priorities shift. And I feel like it was that way for both of us. We both started so young, too. It's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults."

This year, exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted together in Miami, and TMZ captured them walking their pet dog Tarzan, their first public appearance after splitting in November 2021.

Camila Cabello: Bam Bam Official Music Video Out