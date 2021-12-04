'Merry Christmas': Elton John Brands Ed Sheeran 'Little ba**d' For Almost Killing Him Wearing Sexy Santa Outfit

Elton John and Ed Sheeran have grabbed the attention of fans with their festive cheer in their latest video for their song Merry Christmas. From recreating iconic scenes from famous videos to surprising fans with cameos from their famous friends, the duo has got into the festive spirit much ahead of others.

Apart from wowing fans with their performances on the videos that included Wham's Last Christmas, The Snowman's Walking in the Air, East 17's Stay Another Day and Shakin' Stevens' Merry Christmas, the A-team hitmaker also slipped into a sexy Santa Clause outfit swaying his hips back and forth. On the other hand, John, 74, was seen tinkling the ivories amid the lavish decorations.

John had appeared on this week's The Jonathan Ross Show, where the host asked him if about the moment when he almost encountered an accident on the set. Responding to the same, the singer said: "I beg your pardon? I have no idea about this! I have no idea, this is news to me. Have you got proof?"

Later Ross explained how a bell was apparently going to hit the singer on the head, Elton said: 'How big was the bell? Wait until I see that little b*****d!'

The latest Merry Christmas video song of John and Sheeran has garnered much attention worldwide as it bagged over a million views within hours after it launched on the video-streaming platform. Sheeran can be spotted showing off his moves donning the sexy Santa Clause outfit while we get to see John playing the piano in his classic style in the video song.

Directed by Jason Koenig, the new Merry Christmas video sees John-Sheeran pair, their uplifting arrangements and cheerful harmonies to ring in this Christmas season.

