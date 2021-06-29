Cricket Fan Caught Biting Woman's Breast During Live Match on TV [Viral]

In a bizarre incident, a cricket fan has been caught in an intimate moment during an ongoing match as he appeared to bite a woman's breast on live TV, according to a Daily Star report.

The match from Friday night where Surrey's T20 Blast clashed with Middlesex at the Oval was shown live on Sky Sports when people watching the live match spotted the man in an X-rated position in the live video. As there were a limited number of spectators at the playground, one among them certainly flamed the match with his actions on the field.

According to the video clip, a woman is seen leaning over a man as she speaks to the people behind him. She places her hand on the man's chest while the man seems to appear trying to grab her nipple by his mouth. However, the intimate moment was quickly replaced by a view to the action on the field as Surrey closed in on victory over their London rivals.

The video has gone viral on the internet and is now garnering much attention online. It looks like, the man and the woman were a couple who might have gotten horny in the middle of the match. Well, this is not the only bizarre incident reported during a live telecast.

Last year, there was an incident when a politician was caught kissing and sucking the breasts of a woman during a Zoom meeting. The Zoom conference was broadcast on the official YouTube channel of the lower house.

In the video, a woman was seen approaching the Argentinian politician called Emilio. The woman sat on Emilo's lap as shown in the clip shared by Argentina's Todo Noticias. He was seen touching the woman's body and sucking her breast after pulling down her top.

Another recent X-rated incident that has been doing rounds on the internet is that of a shameless couple, who was caught having sex in the park near horrified families as their children were playing just a few metres away amid the raunchy act. According to the video that had gone viral on the internet, the man was spotted lying on top of the woman in the video before rolling his eyes around to check if anyone was watching.