Singing sensation Camila Cabello, who rose to stardom after the release of her song "Havana" and went on to dominate the music industry with her amazing releases, has been in an open relationship with singer Shawn Mendes ever since they collaborated for their hit song "Senorita." From sharing cute PDA's to teasing each other on social media, the couple has been making headlines for their sizzling chemistry ever since they were spotted together.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been spending their anniversary on a romantic getaway. The couple, who have been in a relationship for two years, celebrated their life together on Saturday (July 3), sharing sweet messages and photos from the Caribbean on their official Instagram handles.

"Happy 2 years my baby," Shawn Mendes tagged his cute girlfriend Cabello, along with a red heart emoji while Cabello posted, "happy anniversary Kuko," on her own photo post dedicated to her dashing boyfriend, further adding, "here's to more joy, more friendship, and more love."

However, in latest Instagram update, Cabello is seen teasing Mendes as she slips the string of her silky top to flash her cleavage. But Mendes tells the Senorita singer though the flash is nice, she should pull up her top. "The flash is nice actually, should be up though," Shawn Mendes can be heard saying in the video clip on Instagram.

Sharing the post with a caption, "the best of vibes" the "Havana" singer left fans awestruck with her cute Instagram stunt. She shared several pictures from her Anniversary getaway with her beau Mendes in which they seem to be having a gala time cherishing their romantic journey so far. Fans shared their feelings and wished the couple with heart emojis.

Some of the singers' fans also suggested they should tie the knot. "Get married and get stronger (mentally and physically)," wrote a fan on the comment section of Camila Cabello's latest photo update where the celebrity couple can be seen kissing and sharing meals and being silly at the beach over the weekend.

When Did Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Start Dating?

Singers Cabello and Mendes were longtime friends before started dating in 2019. They made it public by posting photos of themselves kissing. The two opened up about their relationship in the past. In November last year, Cabello penned a heartfelt message about love with Mendes. "It's not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos- When you're in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you- I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself," Cabello wrote on Instagram.