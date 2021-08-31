Cinderella Premiere: Camila Cabello Dazzles in Couture Gown, Thigh-High Boots

Havana singer Camila Cabello is living her childhood dream as Cinderella, as she prepares to wow the audience with her classic heroine character from the iconic love story.

The Cuban-born singer arrived at Los Angeles for the premiere of her debut film 'Cinderella,' which is scheduled to be released on September 3, on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Cabello, 24, looked stunning in a couture gown that featured a shimmering halter top of silver color with a low back and a dramatic black skirt, cinched in the front to add new flavor to the look of the modern Cinderella on screen.

Talking about the movie, the Don't Go Yet singer said that her real prince charming is not on screen. The singer, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Monday, said that it would've been weird if Mendes played the prince, because he's her boyfriend IRL. Instead, the prince charming of Cabello in the Cinderella movie is played by Nicholas Galitzine,26, who is well-known for his roles in the films High Strung and Handsome Devil.

Moreover, Cabello took to her Twitter handle to announce the release of her new film on the OTT platform. "Tune into the official #CinderellaMovie premiere livestream at 9:30pm ET ," wrote Cabello on the social media platform.

The premiere of the new Cinderella movie starring Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Minnie Driver was held at the Greek Theatre.

Cabello looked eager to see herself on the big screen as she marks her debut in a film and playing the classic heroine in a fairy tale that teaches the morals of kindness towards all. Cabello's new Cinderella movie has been directed by Kay Cannon, who had earlier helmed How To Be Single, Let it Snow, Baby Mama, and Down, among a few.

Camila Cabello Shuts Down Engagement Rumors

Recently, Cabello appeared on Thursday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she shut down marriage rumors. The rumor escalated as the singer-turned-actress posted a TikTok video where she is spotted wearing a ring on her left hand.

"I mean, I'd actually like you to enlighten me, which hand is the engagement hand? Because I don't know," the singer laughed adding that her parents are married, and they both have lost their ring. "Literally, my mom could save me from this, but she doesn't because she doesn't know, either!" Cabello said during the show.

Camila and Mendes have been dating ever since their first collaboration. The two have sung some of the most popular songs such as Senorita, I Know What You Did Last Summer that has garnered much attention and appreciation from fans worldwide.

Cinderella 2021 Trailer: