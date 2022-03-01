CNN Reporter Discovers he was Within Inches of a GRENADE while Reporting Live from Kyiv [Watch]

CNN's veteran war correspondent barely managed to not get killed after he came within inches of live ammunition while reporting live war scenes from Ukraine. Incidentally, in his second brush with death on live TV in a week, Matthew Chance, 51, came within inches of stepping on a live grenade, while he was reporting the battle-ravaged scene just outside of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Monday.

Chance appeared to be barely affected as he discovered that he had just stooped down next to a pineapple grenade. He remained calm and warned the cameraman to step away from the live ammunition.

"I was crouching down next to a grenade there. 'I didn't see that, so let's move away from there," he said while examining the deadly weapon. Donning a military helmet and vest with PRESS emblazoned over it, Chance has been reporting live from the field during the attack on Kyiv.

'We're Still in a Very Exposed Situation Right Now'

Chance surveyed a column of destroyed armored personnel transport vehicles in the aftermath of a fight on the outskirts of Kyiv. Pointing to a crumpled armored transport, he noted that it was a Russian, Soviet-era vehicle, which was completely burned out.

"The Russian column that has come down here has been absolutely hammered. Obviously, we're still in a very exposed situation right now," he said.

Ruins of vehicles, trucks, tanks, armored vehicles, melted tires, shattered windows lay all around the scene along with unexploded ammunition and hand grenades. Some of the burnt vehicles were still smoking when he walked past them. "What kind of ammunition does it take to do that to a vehicle, " he wondered aloud.

Teddy Bear

He then spotted a teddy bear on the road and crouched by it. "Look, this is almost a cliche, but obviously someone has brought a memento from home, now it's scorched and lying with the debris in this failed [Russian] attack," he said.

He then paused for a while as the cameraman scanned the body of a Russian soldier abandoned by the army. Chance noted that 'his column attempted to drive in and had been thwarted.'

"We've seen instances all over the country where the Ukrainians have really pushed back and it's really made them feel that they can win this war," Chance further said. As he pondered over the Russian response, he stooped down only to discover that a live grenade was inches from his foot.

Only last week, Chance and his camera crew were caught in a deadly cross fight between the Ukrainian and the Russian soldiers by an essential airfield outside of Kyiv.