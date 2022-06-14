British Astronaut Tim Peake Claims UFOs Are Either Time Travelling Humans Or Aliens From Other Civilizations

Britain's most famous astronaut, Tim Peake, believes that UFOs could be aliens from other civilizations or time traveling humans returning from the future.

In an interview on Good Morning Britain, the 50-year-old astronaut was asked to comment on the recent Congress hearing on what the US government officially calls the 'Unexplained Aerial Phenomena,' (UAP), the details of which included more than 100 incidents witnessed by the military since 2004.

Peake made a startling claim that the unidentified flying objects filmed by the US Navy pilots might be a confirmation that our future generations have finally created a time traveling technology.

The video captured by the US military shows the flying objects moving with an unbelievable speed and making 'incredible maneuvers'. A special hearing before a US House Intelligence subcommittee was held in May, discussing a report that documented more than 140 cases of the UAPs.

When asked to elaborate, Peake said he does not know much about matter but has come across several theories. Praising the effort of the US Government on taking a step to address the such odd sightings, the astronaut emphasized that there is a reason why the entire phenomenon is left unexplained, Sussex Live reported.

"There's been a hearing in Congress - of course there weren't many answers to the questions because that's the whole point of the phenomena - it's still very much unexplained. But I think it's a good thing there are discussions being had, and that this information is being made available," he said.

The British astronaut strongly believes that the flying objects in the videos were not human made, pointing out to the 'extraordinary' movements captured by the pilots. He similarly ruled out any possible involvement of non-state organizations or other nation states.

"There is no explanation for it. There are several theories about could it be something that has been developed in a classified program, but then why would this information be being made public, if that were the case," Peake continued, referring to many theories floating around UFOs and their existence adding later that it might also be the work of some other civilization.

Peake is a European Space Agency astronaut and a former International Space Station crew member. In 2016 he became the first official British astronaut to walk in space and as a veteran of 18 years military service, he has also flown over 3,000 hours on operations worldwide.