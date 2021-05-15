New Video Taken from USS Omaha Shows UFO Disappearing Into Ocean off San Diego [WATCH]

A new video taken aboard a US Navy ship off the coast of San Diego shows a naval officer having a close encounter with a UFO, this time, spherical object which was flying in the air before it disappeared into the ocean. The object was filmed by a camera aboard the USS Omaha as it sailed off the coast of San Diego in July 2019.

The video shows USS Omaha, a littoral combat ship, having a close encounter with what has been described as a transmedium vehicle (a vehicle capable of traveling through both air and water) moving, hovering, and disappearing into the Pacific Ocean.

Mysterious as Always

The video shows two crew members of the USS Omaha spellbound on sighting the object. "Whoa, it's getting close," a voice can be heard saying in the clip as the craft got closer to the water's edge. "It splashed!" the voice said when the object hit the ocean.

The new video was shared by investigative filmmaker Jeremy Corbell on Friday and is from the same incident Mystery Wire documented earlier in April. In fact the video was released the same day a US Navy pilot claimed that he and his colleagues saw unidentified flying objects off the Virginia coast so regularly they grew used to the ultra-capable aircrafts' presence.

According to FOX 8, the footage is the source of two freeze frame images of UFOs which was earlier confirmed by a Pentagon spokesperson to have been recorded by US Navy personnel.

The clip was reportedly taken with a cell phone inside the ship's Combat Information Center, a classified location on the vessel where phones are not allowed, the New York Post reported citing a Navy source.

During July 2019, at least three US warships based in San Diego were repeatedly buzzed by unknown aerial intruders. Stories of strange encounters bubbled to the surface last summer, initially focused on the USS Kidd, a Navy destroyer. So much so that, at one point, one of the objects even matched the speed and bearing of one destroyer for 90 minutes, details from the ships' logs previously showed.

The unidentified crafts, described in the logs as 'Unmanned Aerial Vehicles,' buzzed three destroyers for several days, records obtained by the news site The Drive show.

National Threat?

The report in The Drive mentioned as many as six of the objects hovered around the USS Kidd, USS Rafael Peralta and USS John Finn over several days in July 2019, at times performing "brazen" maneuvers. The sightings took place when these three warships were engaged in military exercises about 100 miles off the coast, which is well beyond the range of commercial drones.

One of the images in the video appears to be a pyramid-shaped object while others were thought to be drones or balloons; however, the Navy has listed them as unknowns. The footage has also been confirmed to be authentic by a Pentagon spokesperson to The Debrief. "I can confirm that the video was taken by Navy personnel, and that the [Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force] included it in their ongoing examinations," spokesperson Susan Gough told the outlet in an email.

The confirmation came a week after Admiral Michael Gilday, the chief of naval operations, admitted that he has no idea where the swarm of mysterious Tic Tac-shaped drones that menaced four US destroyers in July 2019 originated.

Gilday led an investigation into the incident in which a group of, what some call unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), chased the destroyers for up to 100 nautical miles off the coast of California.

Former Navy Lieutenant Ryan Graves, who refers to UFOs as unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), called them a threat to national security in an interview with 60 Minutes that will air on Sunday. Graves and his colleagues spotted the objects hundreds of times in protected air space between 2015 and 2017, and also recorded an encounter off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, during the same time period.