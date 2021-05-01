Did Lockheed Martin Possess UFO Debris? Speculations After Harry Reid's Claims

Harry Reid, the former Nevada Senator, created a buzz after he claimed that defence contractor Lockheed Martin had been in possession of parts of a crashed UFO. Reid stated that even though he did not see the actual proof of the same, the doubt creeped up after his request to find the missing fragments was rejected by Pentagon.

Reid was speaking with New Yorker as part of their report on government probes into UFOs. The US government's report about the unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) is expected to be released in June.

Reid Said Pentagon Denied His Request About UFO Debris

Speaking to the outlet, the 81-year-old former Senator said that he was told for decades that Lockheed had some of these retrieved materials. "And I tried to get, as I recall, a classified approval by the Pentagon to have me go look at the stuff. They would not approve that. I don't know what all the numbers were, what kind of classification it was, but they would not give that to me," he said.

Recently, while speaking to the New York Post, Luis "Lue" Elizondo, the former head of the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program had said that he believes that the feds have been covering up existence of UAPs.

Elizondo told the outlet that said he hasn't been able to get the Defense Department to act on what he described as a serious national security risk.

Reid Had Approached Other Senators Too

The Sun reported that Reid, after learning about UFO debris being in possession of the government, had approached Alaskan Senator Ted Stevens and Hawaiian Senator Daniel Inouye.

Reid had even managed to set aside $22 million for a new program in the 2009 Supplemental Appropriations Bill, but the Pentagon was not happy about it, an intelligence official had told the New Yorker.

"There were some government officials who said, 'We shouldn't be doing this, this is really ridiculous, this is a waste of money. And then Reid would call them out of a meeting and say, 'I want you to be doing this. This was appropriated,'" the official spoke about Reid.

"It was sort of like a joke that bordered on an annoyance and people worried that if this all came out, that the government was spending money on this, this will be a bad story," official told the outlet.