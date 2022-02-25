The Sky Isn't Classified: Petition Revives Call to Pentagon to Release UFO Videos

A new petition has been launched by a British citizen urging the US government to release the footage of all unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) or Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) to the general public.

The petition, launched by Adam Goldsack on February 10, has been signed almost 2,500 times by Thursday, reported Newsweek.

The radical 'transmedium' technology of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) is currently being withheld from the American public, wrote Goldsack on the Change.org petition adding, "The UAPTF-DNI preliminary report on UAP found that 143/144 cases were classified as Unidentified."

Goldsack requested in the petition that the new UAP office created by congress make available all unclassified videos and cases so that civilian science can investigate and better understand this technology.

Goldsack used the term transmedium technology which is used to describe vehicles that operate in various mediums as being submersible aircraft. Now the term is also applied to UFOs.

The Sky is Not Classified

Meanwhile, with regard to the petition a Harvard researcher has emphasised that the sky is not classified and called to remain focused on scientific evidence rather depending on the US government.

Avi Loeb, who heads the Galileo Project which aims to search for extraterrestrial technological signatures of Extraterrestrial Technological Civilizations (ETCs), said: "My view is that waiting for the government to declassify documents is like waiting for Godot in Samuel Beckett's famous play."

The Harvard researcher also underlined that a much better approach is to get new data or higher quality.

"The sky is not classified and the cameras available today are far better than those used decades ago," said Loeb, adding, "Scientific evidence is founded on the reproducibility of results. We should be able to see the same things by observing the sky again."

The petition comes as scientists and officials are turning more serious about such activities. Earlier, the US Defence Department and Director of the National Intelligence had released a report in June 2021 and stated that the limited amount of high-quality reporting on unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) hampers their ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature or intent of UAP.

Threat to Flight Safety and US Security

The report also stated that UAP reportedly appeared to exhibit unusual flight characteristics in a limited number of incidents. However, the report maintained that these observations could be a result of sensor errors, spoofing, or observer misperception and it called for additional rigorous analysis.

Underlining that there are probably various types of UAP, the report noted that such UAPs require different explanations based on the wide range of appearances and behaviors.

However, the report also highlighted that such incidents may pose a threat to US security and flight safety.