The countdown for the Billboard Music Awards 2021 (BBMAs) has begun. The prestigious event will be aired live from Microsoft Theater on Sunday, 23 May. Last year, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this time, the awards ceremony is being held as per the schedule.
BBMAs' Performers Lineup
The BBMAs has an interesting line-up of performers. BTS, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Sounds Of Blackness and Ann Nesby, Pop trio AJR, Twenty One Pilots, Glass Animals, DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Blur's Graham Coxon, The Weeknd, and Icon Award recipient Pink will set the stage on fire.
Two days after launching their forthcoming single 'Butter', BTS make their television debut of this track at the BBMAs from Korea itself.
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are joining hands with Sounds Of Blackness and Ann Nesby to perform their number 'Optimistic.' Their performance will go live from Prince's Paisley Park in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Pop trio AJR and Glass Animals will be making their debuts at the BBMAs by performing to their hit singles 'Bang' and 'Way Less Sad' and 'Heat Waves', respectively.
Twenty One Pilots will be giving a performance for their hit single 'Shy Away', while DJ Khaleed, H.E.R. and Migos are teaming up for their latest single 'We Going Crazy.'
British singer Duran Duran will make his performance debut through his yet-to-be-released single by joining forces with Blur's Graham Coxon. It will be a remote performance from London.
So far, these performances have been confirmed.
Host, Live Timing, and Nomination List
The event will be aired live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Nick Jonas is hosting the BBMAs 2021.
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
Jhene Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Female Rap Artist
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
Twenty One Pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Ozuna
J Balvin
Top Latin Female Artist
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalia
Top Latin Duo/Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga
Eslabon Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen.