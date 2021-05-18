The countdown for the Billboard Music Awards 2021 (BBMAs) has begun. The prestigious event will be aired live from Microsoft Theater on Sunday, 23 May. Last year, it was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this time, the awards ceremony is being held as per the schedule.

BBMAs' Performers Lineup

The BBMAs has an interesting line-up of performers. BTS, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Sounds Of Blackness and Ann Nesby, Pop trio AJR, Twenty One Pilots, Glass Animals, DJ Khaled, H.E.R. and Migos, Duran Duran, Blur's Graham Coxon, The Weeknd, and Icon Award recipient Pink will set the stage on fire.

Two days after launching their forthcoming single 'Butter', BTS make their television debut of this track at the BBMAs from Korea itself.

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are joining hands with Sounds Of Blackness and Ann Nesby to perform their number 'Optimistic.' Their performance will go live from Prince's Paisley Park in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Pop trio AJR and Glass Animals will be making their debuts at the BBMAs by performing to their hit singles 'Bang' and 'Way Less Sad' and 'Heat Waves', respectively.

Twenty One Pilots will be giving a performance for their hit single 'Shy Away', while DJ Khaleed, H.E.R. and Migos are teaming up for their latest single 'We Going Crazy.'

British singer Duran Duran will make his performance debut through his yet-to-be-released single by joining forces with Blur's Graham Coxon. It will be a remote performance from London.

So far, these performances have been confirmed.

Host, Live Timing, and Nomination List

The event will be aired live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. Nick Jonas is hosting the BBMAs 2021.

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Jhene Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Female Rap Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Ozuna

J Balvin

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalia

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Eslabon Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen.