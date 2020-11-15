A viral social media post claiming rapper Drake died after being involved in a shooting is found to be fake. #RIPDrake was trending at number one spot on the microblogging site after millions of users were left confused with the hoax.

The Canadian rapper and songwriter recently created another record in Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart after his latest track, Laugh Now Cry Later, became the 21st song to hit the top spot. The singer is all set to release his album 'Certified Lover Boy' in January 2021.

What started the Fake News of Drake's Death?

According to Snopes, the origin of the hoax related to Drake's death can be blamed on the photoshopped images of TMZ and Genius that went viral on the social media. The viral images claimed that Drake has died in a drive-by shooting and his death was confirmed by his family members.

A viral photoshopped image of TMZ carried the headline, "Drake dead at 34 after a drive-by shooting." Another fake image from Genius read, "Drake's Family Releases Info Saying Drake Passed Away."

The rapper who has over 72 million followers on Instagram and 39 million Twitter, in his recent outing on Instagram has posted a series of black and white pictures featuring him lying on a bed with his leg propped up and a wheelchair in the frame. He had captioned the post, 'Hold my head high with two dry eyes.' According to HITC the rapper is reportedly recovering from a knee operation.

#RIPDrake Sends Fans Into a Tizzy

The #RIPDrake carried a warning that it was a death hoax stating, "No, Drake is not dead." Despite the news being fake, it was enough to send the friends into a spin on the social media site.

"Omg is drake actually dead??" wrote a user as other added, "Twitter claiming that drake isn't dead. This is the biggest lie I've seen from @Twitter. Up your game twitter, drake is dead. A real one gone."

"So if Drake is not dead @Twitter then why is #RIPdrake trending?!!! Twitter is quick to block political tweets yet when it comes to a "GREAT LIE" of someone's death, you let it keep trending? Really??? WTF!" tweeted a user.