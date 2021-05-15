Astro's Cha Eun Woo and BTS' V Almost Defeated Jimin

BTS member Jimin has continued to retain the numero uno position in the list of boy group member brand reputation ranking. It is for the 29th month in a row where he has occupied the top place.

Astro's Cha Eun Woo and BTS' other member V were very close to defeat Jimin in the ranking. In the latest data released by the Korean Business Research Institute, Jimin has scored a brand reputation index of 4,727,034, which is 564,443 lesser than the previous month's score.

Chan Eun Woo has scored a brand reputation index of 4,680,395, just 46,639 lesser than Jimin. And V has got 4,630,934, which is 96,100 lesser than Jimin and 49,461 lesser than Chan Eun Woo. Thus both the idols failed to end Jimin's streak and create a history.

The next two places have gone to BTS' other members Jungkook and Jin. Their brand reputation index for May stands at 3,586,745 and 3,119,864, respectively. It means four members from the same band are in the top five positions.

Highlight's Yoon Doojoon and Yang Yoseobare have landed in sixth and seventh positions with a brand reputation index of 3,064,638 and 2,800,823, respectively.

While BTS' Suga (2,784,264) and RM (2,385,998) have taken eight and tenth positions, Highlight's Lee Gikwang (2776710) has occupied the ninth place.

Interestingly, the list is dominated by the members of BTS and Highlight. Check out the list: