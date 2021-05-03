Blackpink Fans Prepping Up to Take on BTS, Ariana Grande, SB19, Seventeen at Billboard Music Awards 2021 [BBMA Full Nomination List]

Billboard Music Awards 2021 (BBMA) might be a few weeks away and the public voting for the two categories are yet to be opened, but the fans of Blackpink have already started preparation for the voting process by setting a Twitter trend. The Blink is nominated in the Top Social Artist category and it is competing with BTS, Ariana Grande, SB19, and Seventeen.
'Blackpink for BBMA'
The fans have started trending the topic using the hashtag - blackpink for bbma. 1000s are extending their support to the campaign. The online Army is urging people to cast vote for the girl group not only for the BBMA, but also for iHeartRadio Music Awards where it has nominations in two categories (Best Fan Army Award and Best Music Video Award for 'How You Like That').
By the time the story went for publishing, the trend had got already got over 600,000 tweets and the topic is trending in many regions that include the Philippines.
1st Nomination for Blackpink
It is for the first that Blackpink has received a nomination for the Top Social Artist Award and it is also the first K-Pop Female Act in history to be nominated at US Billboard Music Awards. "We would like to ask every BLINK on every SNS flatforms (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube) to join the movement called "The Revolution EPI-S1" to improve Blink Fandom voting on international awards. We have strong opponents, and this only means we have to double our effort!" a message from Blackpink Voting Team tweeted to the fans.
Lesson from the Past
The fans do not want to repeat of what happened to the girl group at PCAs, Soribada, TMA, and GAON in 2020. Hence, they are preparing well in advance.
The voting beings on 10 May and the awards event will be held on 23 May.
Check out the Full Nomination List:
Top Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top New Artist
Gabby Barrett
Doja Cat
Jack Harlow
Pop Smoke
Rod Wave
Top Male Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Dua Lipa
Megan Thee Stallion
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group
AC/DC
AJR
BTS
Dan + Shay
Maroon 5
Top Hot 100 Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Dua Lipa
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Drake
Juice WRLD
Pop Smoke
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Streaming Songs Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
Justin Bieber
BTS
Megan Thee Stallion
Morgan Wallen
The Weeknd
Top Radio Songs Artist
Justin Bieber
Lewis Capaldi
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
The Weeknd
Top R&B Artist
Jhene Aiko
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
Doja Cat
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist
Justin Bieber
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist
Jhene Aiko
Doja Cat
SZA
Top Rap Artist
DaBaby
Drake
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Rap Male Artist
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby
Pop Smoke
Top Female Rap Artist
Cardi B
Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Top Country Artist
Gabby Barrett
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Male Artist
Luke Combs
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
Top Country Female Artist
Gabby Barrett
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Maddie & Tae
Top Rock Artist
AC/DC
AJR
Five Finger Death Punch
Machine Gun Kelly
twenty one pilots
Top Latin Artist
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Top Latin Male Artist
Bad Bunny
Ozuna
J Balvin
Top Latin Female Artist
Becky G
Karol G
Rosalia
Top Latin Duo/Group
Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga
Eslabon Armado
Los Dos Carnales
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
The Chainsmokers
Kygo
Lady Gaga
Marshmello
Surf Mesa
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
Elevation Worship
for KING & COUNTRY
Carrie Underwood
Zach Williams
Top Gospel Artist
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Maverick City Music
Kanye West
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)
BLACKPINK
BTS
Ariana Grande
SB19
Seventeen.