Blackpink Fans Prepping Up to Take on BTS, Ariana Grande, SB19, Seventeen at Billboard Music Awards 2021 [BBMA Full Nomination List]

Billboard Music Awards 2021 (BBMA) might be a few weeks away and the public voting for the two categories are yet to be opened, but the fans of Blackpink have already started preparation for the voting process by setting a Twitter trend. The Blink is nominated in the Top Social Artist category and it is competing with BTS, Ariana Grande, SB19, and Seventeen.

'Blackpink for BBMA'

The fans have started trending the topic using the hashtag - blackpink for bbma. 1000s are extending their support to the campaign. The online Army is urging people to cast vote for the girl group not only for the BBMA, but also for iHeartRadio Music Awards where it has nominations in two categories (Best Fan Army Award and Best Music Video Award for 'How You Like That').

By the time the story went for publishing, the trend had got already got over 600,000 tweets and the topic is trending in many regions that include the Philippines.

1st Nomination for Blackpink

It is for the first that Blackpink has received a nomination for the Top Social Artist Award and it is also the first K-Pop Female Act in history to be nominated at US Billboard Music Awards. "We would like to ask every BLINK on every SNS flatforms (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok and YouTube) to join the movement called "The Revolution EPI-S1" to improve Blink Fandom voting on international awards. We have strong opponents, and this only means we have to double our effort!" a message from Blackpink Voting Team tweeted to the fans.

Lesson from the Past

The fans do not want to repeat of what happened to the girl group at PCAs, Soribada, TMA, and GAON in 2020. Hence, they are preparing well in advance.

The voting beings on 10 May and the awards event will be held on 23 May.

Check out the Full Nomination List:

Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5

Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd

Top R&B Artist

Jhene Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist

Jhene Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA

Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

Top Female Rap Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots

Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

Ozuna

J Balvin

Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalia

Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizarraga

Eslabon Armado

Los Dos Carnales

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa

Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams

Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen.