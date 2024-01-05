Bill Clinton's Rape Accuser Juanita Broaddrick Makes Startling Revelations Following Epstein Document Release

In a shocking revelation following the release of Jeffrey Epstein's documents, Juanita Broaddrick, a prominent accuser of former President Bill Clinton, took to the X platform (formerly Twitter) to recall a disturbing encounter. Broaddrick claimed that Clinton, after allegedly raping her, asserted he was 'sterile' due to 'mumps' and callously advised her to 'put some ice' on her bleeding lips.

The newly disclosed court documents on Wednesday implicated Clinton as a client of the disgraced financier Epstein. According to the papers, Epstein allegedly informed one of his victims that the former US President had a preference for younger individuals.

In a significant development, Johanna Sjoberg, an accuser of Epstein, testified that Clinton was mentioned in connection with these disturbing preferences, even though she had never personally met him. The revelations came as part of a list that also featured names such as Stephen Hawking and Prince Andrew.

Broaddrick, who had previously accused Clinton of raping her during his 1978 campaign for Arkansas governor, recounted the distressing incident in a recent tweet. She claimed that Clinton, in the aftermath of the alleged assault, callously mentioned being 'sterile' due to 'mumps' from his childhood and casually told her to address her injuries with ice.

"There are good men....... and then there's Bill Clinton," Broaddrick concluded in her tweet.

During a 1999 Dateline NBC interview, Broaddrick detailed the events leading up to the alleged assault. She recounted meeting Clinton when he visited his campaign office in Van Buren during his 1978 gubernatorial campaign. Subsequently, Clinton invited her to his office in Little Rock, suggesting they have coffee in her hotel room to avoid reporters in the lobby. Broaddrick claimed that it was during this encounter that Clinton forcibly kissed and raped her.

These unsettling revelations add a new layer of complexity to the already controversial association between Clinton and Epstein, bringing to light disturbing details from one of his longstanding accusers.