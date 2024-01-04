Stephen Hawking Participated in Underage Orgy at Virgin Islands? Epstein's Email Asking Aide to Pay off Victim's Friends to Deny Claims Creates Stir

Recently disclosed court records in the deceased sex-offender Jeffery Epstein case revealed that the pedophile had sent asked his associate Ghislaine Maxwell to refute allegations that Professor Stephen Hawking was involved in an underage orgy at Virgin Islands.

Following Judge Loretta Preska's December 18 decision which mandated the disclosure of the names of numerous individuals associated with Epstein, previously referred to as John or Jane Doe in court records, a 946-page trove of court documents from Giuffre's 2015 lawsuit against Maxwell were unsealed on Wednesday evening. The implicated associates were given a two-week window to contest the ruling.

Epstein Instructed Maxwell to Pay Virginia's Friends to Refute Her Allegations

Daily Mail reported that Epstein's email to the disgraced British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell indicated his willingness for her to "offer a reward" to any friends of Virginia Giuffre to counter her claims. This occurred shortly after Giuffre filed a civil claim in the US in 2015. The case was settled two years later in 2017.

The email sent on 12th January 2015 read, "You can issue a reward to any of Virginia's friends, acquaints, family that come forward and help prove her allegations are false. The strongest is the Clinton dinner, and the new version in the Virgin Islands that Stephen Hawking participated in an underage orgy."

Renowned for his groundbreaking revelation that black holes emit detectable radiation, as noted by NASA, Stephen Hawking was born in 1942. Diagnosed with motor neuron disease in 1963, shortly before turning 21, he spent most of his life confined to a wheelchair. During the 1960s and 1970s, Hawking and his first wife Jane Wilde welcomed three children into their family. He died at his home in Cambridge, England on 14th March 2018.

Social Media Bursts into Speculations

The outlet further claimed that within minutes of the documents being released on Wednesday evening, a website hosting them crashed, indicating a potential server overload. This led to a tweet from Ms. Giuffre stating, "We broke the website."

As soon as the contents of the email were made public, it led to several social media users questioning the authenticity of Hawking's involvement in the case.

"You know what's just as disturbing as Epstein himself? Since the court docs were unsealed, almost every tweet I've seen is an ableist joke about Stephen Hawking's ability to function sexually & not about his alleged participation in an orgy with underage girls," wrote an X user.

"Stephen Hawking named in participating in underage orgy. Big Bang takes on a new meaning. How long have these people escaped the law?" wrote another user.

"At the risk of sounding disrespectful and possibly ableist, how did Stephen Hawking participate in an orgy? It's genuine curiosity, sorry if I crossed the line" read another post.