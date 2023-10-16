Ronald DeSantis Opposes Idea of Accepting Gaza Refugees Into US

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has firmly declared his opposition to the idea of the United States accepting refugees from Gaza as tens of thousands flee their homes following a warning of a potential ground assault by Israel.

Speaking at a campaign event in Creston, Iowa, DeSantis, who is vying for the GOP presidential nomination, stated unequivocally, "I don't know what President Biden is going to do, but we cannot accept people from Gaza into this country as refugees. I am not going to do that."

DeSantis believes that everyone in Gaza holds anti-Semitic views and doesn't recognize Israel's right to exist, even though not all of them are part of Hamas. He thinks that other Arab countries should take in Gaza refugees instead of the United States.

It's important to know that many people disagree with how DeSantis sees the people of Gaza. A poll by the Washington Institute in July showed that 50% of Gazans support the idea that Hamas should stop calling for Israel's destruction and accept a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is also thinking about running for president in 2024, agrees with DeSantis about not accepting Gaza refugees. However, he warns against making blanket judgments about these people.

Recently, there was a surprise attack on Israel by Hamas, a militant group. DeSantis and other Republican presidential hopefuls have shown strong support for Israel. They're using this situation to push for stricter immigration rules and better border security in the United States.

While visiting a market in Littleton, New Hampshire, DeSantis talked to a voter who had concerns about how Israel treats Palestinians in Gaza. The voter didn't like what Hamas was doing or how Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was handling things. DeSantis questioned why nearby Arab countries like Egypt and Saudi Arabia didn't help Palestinian Arabs.

Their discussion continued, but it ended with the voter changing his mind and saying he wouldn't vote for DeSantis anymore.

Governor DeSantis has been working to get Florida residents out of Israel. He said the first evacuation flight should arrive in Florida on Sunday, and others have already left Israeli airspace and are on their way to Florida.

Besides his stance on Gaza refugees, DeSantis has also criticized former President Donald Trump's comments about Netanyahu. He believes Trump's criticism is more personal and not about what's best for Israel or American security.