Dimitar Berbatov is backing the Bayern Munich to win the Champion League trophy for the sixth time this season, stating that the German giants might have an advantage if the competition starts after the coronavirus or COVID-219 stoppage because of the Bundesliga's earlier start.

"Looking at this year's Champions League, I am now leaning more towards Bayern Munich to win it, if it goes ahead," the e-Manchester United player stated as quoted by Betfair.

Bayern Can WIn Champions League: Berbatov

Bayern thrashed Chelsea 3-0 in their Champions League last 16, first-leg match in February but the return game was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. "Maybe because I'm watching a lot of Bundesliga, but they always impress with quality football and they have some great players," Berbatov said.

"The way they dismantled Chelsea in that last match was unbelievable, they did it with such ease." The 39-year-old Bulgarian, his country's all-time leading scorer with 48 goals, also played for Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in the English top-flight as well as German club Bayer Leverkusen and AS Monaco in France.

"I'm not sure how the stoppage will affect everybody, but Bayern Munich may have a slight advantage because they are playing football now and they are getting their match sharpness back, I wouldn't be surprised if they are now the favorites." Bayern moved closer to a record-extending 30th German league title with a 5-0 drubbing of struggling Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.

