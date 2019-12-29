The Australian state of Victoria has evacuated tens of thousands as bushfires worsen with temperatures hovering over 40C (104F) with strong winds, thunderstorms and a change of wind direction, posing dangerous disaster on Monday, officials said.

Victoria's state emergency management commissioner Andrew Crisp has asked residents in the East Gippsland area to leave immediately and no later than Monday morning as more than 100 fires are spreading fast to burn across Australia. In East Gippsland, three fires near the towns of Bruthen, Buchan and Bonang are estimated to grow wildly soon. Officials areplanning to burn towards the coast, potentially crossing and cutting off the region's main road.

Crisp said anyone in the area to the east of Bairnsdale within 280km east of Melbourne should move. "What we are saying now, based on the conditions that will be confronting us tomorrow across the state, but in particular in East Gippsland, is that if you're holidaying in that part of the state, it's time that you left," he said.

Alert issued to evacuate

"Everyone in East Gippsland must leave the area today due to the fire danger forecast for tomorrow. Do not travel to this area. It is not possible to provide support and aid to all the visitors currently in the East Gippsland region," said the alert issued by the authroities.

Any lightning strikes in dry, drought-affected forests had the potential to quickly become fires that threaten lives and homes, warned officials. Already a major music festival in the state has also been cancelled, with organisers saying it was too dangerous for the popular Falls New Year's Eve festival in Lorne, about 140km east of Melbourne.

Falls New Year's Eve festival in Lorne cancelled

Since more than 9,000 people were already camping on the festival site, organisers are finding it difficult to evacuate them immediately. "We are gutted to make this call but the safety of our patrons, artists and staff is our main priority," said organiser Jessica Ducrou.

Temperatures are expected to pass 40C in other bushfire-affected states including New South Wales and South Australia. New South Wales is the worst-affected state, with nearly 100 fires burning. Conditions there were expected to worsen into Tuesday.

Balmoral, the town almost razed to the ground, is witnessing a worsening situation. "We've got some deteriorating weather conditions over the coming days, particularly Monday and worsening through to Tuesday," said the NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner, Shane Fitzsimmons, as quoted by BBC.

On Saturday Prime Minister Scott Morrison appealed for volunteer firefighters in New South Wales and promised compensation for loss of earnings due to battle with bushfires. So far, the bushfires have destroyed 4m hectares in five states since September and about eight deaths have been reported.