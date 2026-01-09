iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026: A Complete Guide to 13th Annual Star-Studded Ceremony

The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 is two months away from its worldwide live telecast. The 13th annual star-studded ceremony will take place in March to celebrate the most-played songs and artists across the iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app in the previous year. The awards will be presented in multiple categories, including surprise guests and collaborations.

The organizers have introduced three new award categories: favorite K-pop collab, favorite debut album, and favorite TikTok dance. The winners in these three categories, and the other eight categories, including favorite Broadway debut, best lyrics, best music video, favorite on-screen, favorite tour photographer, favorite soundtrack, favorite tour style, and favorite tour tradition, will be determined based on fan voting. Social voting began on Thursday (January 8) and will close on Thursday (March 19) at 11:59 pm EST.

Here is everything you need to know about the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026, including the date, venue, time, hosts, nomination list, and live streaming details.

When is it and how to watch?

The 13th annual award ceremony will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday (March 26th) at 8:00 pm EST. Music lovers worldwide can watch the star-studded event live online on FOX. The award show will also be broadcast live online on iHeartRadio stations in the US and on the iHeartRadio app.

Who were Nominated?

The nominees for this year were announced on Thursday (January 8). Taylor Swift topped the nomination list with nine nods, followed by Sabrina Carpenter, Bad Bunny, and Alex Warren with eight nominations each. The other nominees with multiple nominations are Benson Boone, BLACKPINK, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Ella Langley, GloRilla, Grupo Frontera, HUNTR/X: EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, Jelly Roll, JENNIE, j-hope, KATSEYE, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Leon Thomas, Linkin Park, LISA, Mariah the Scientist, MOLIY, Morgan Wallen, Myles Smith, RAYE, ROSÉ, Sabrina Carpenter, Shinedown, sombr, SZA, Tate McRae, Taylor Swift, Twenty One Pilots, and Zara Larsson.

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 Nomination List:

Song of the Year

Anxiety by Doechii

Good News by Shaboozey

Love Somebody by Morgan Wallen

luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter

MUTT by Leon Thomas

Ordinary by Alex Warren

Sorry I'm Here For Someone Else by Benson Boone

Stargazing by Myles Smith

The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Benson Boone

Chris Brown

Jelly Roll

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

Morgan Wallen

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Pop Artist of the Year

Alex Warren

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

Pop Song of the Year

Golden by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter

Ordinary by Alex Warren

Pink Pony Club by Chappell Roan

The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift

Best New Artist (Pop)

Alex Warren

Jessie Murph

Myles Smith

Ravyn Lenae

sombr

Duo/Group of the Year

HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

Linkin Park

Maroon 5

Shinedown

Twenty One Pilots

Best Collaboration

All The Way by BigXthaPlug ft. Bailey Zimmerman

APT. by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

Timeless by The Weeknd ft. Playboi Carti

WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME by GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Country Song of the Year

After All The Bars Are Closed by Thomas Rhett

Good News by Shaboozey

Liar by Jelly Roll

Love Somebody by Morgan Wallen

Whiskey Drink by Jason Aldean

Country Artist of the Year

Jason Aldean

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Best New Artist (Country)

Chase Matthew

Ella Langley

Hudson Westbrook

Josh Ross

Zach Top

Hip-Hop Song of the Year

luther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA

NOKIA by Drake

Outside by Cardi B

The Largest by BigXthaPlug

WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME by GloRilla ft. Sexyy Red

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

GloRilla

Kendrick Lamar

Playboi Carti

Tyler, The Creator

Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)

MOLIY

PLUTO

Real Boston Richey

YKNIECE

ZEDDY WILL

R&B Song of the Year

Burning Blue by Mariah the Scientist

Folded by Kehlani

MUTT by Leon Thomas

Residuals by Chris Brown

SOMEBODY LOVES ME by PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake

R&B Artist of the Year

Chris Brown

Kehlani

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

SZA

Best New Artist (R&B)

Jenevieve

Kwn

Leon Thomas

Mariah the Scientist

Sailorr

World Artist of the Year

Ayra Starr

Jackson Wang

JO1

MOLIY

Tyla

Alternative Song of the Year

Back To Friends by sombr

Ensenada by Sublime

One Eyed Bastard by Green Day

Stargazing by Myles Smith

The Contract by Twenty One Pilots

Alternative Artist of the Year

Cage the Elephant

Green Day

Linkin Park

Sublime

Twenty One Pilots

Best New Artist (Alternative)

almost monday

Gigi Perez

Lola Young

Role Model

sombr

Rock Song of the Year

Afterlife by Evanescence

Bad Guy by Falling In Reverse ft. Saraya

Dance, Kid, Dance by Shinedown

Even If It Kills Me by Papa Roach

Heavy Is the Crown by Linkin Park

Rock Artist of the Year

Linkin Park

Papa Roach

Shinedown

Sleep Token

Three Days Grace

Best New Artist (Rock)

Architects

Poppy

Return to Dust

Sleep Theory

Spiritbox

Dance Song of the Year

Blessings by Calvin Harris feat. Clementine Douglas

In My Arms by ILLENIUM & HAYLA

No Broke Boys by Disco Lines & Tinashe

Save My Love by Marshmello, Ellie Goulding and AVAION

Won't Be Possible by Tiësto, Odd Mob & Goodboys

Dance Artist of the Year

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

John Summit

Martin Garrix

Tiësto

Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year

Angel by Grupo Frontera & Romeo Santos

DEGENERE by Myke Towers & benny blanco

DtMF by Bad Bunny

Qué Pasaría... by Rauw Alejandro and Bad Bunny

Soltera by Shakira

Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Feid

J Balvin

Karol G

Shakira

Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban)

Alleh

Beéle

De La Rose

Dei V

Louis BPM

Regional Mexican Song of the Year

Amor Bonito by Luis Angel "El Flaco"

El Amor De Mi Vida by Calibre 50

Flores by Xavi

Hecha Pa' Mi by Grupo Frontera

Lejos Estamos Mejor by Eden Muñoz

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year

Alejandro Fernández

Carín León

Fuerza Regida

Grupo Frontera

Luis Angel "El Flaco"

Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)

Clave Especial

Edgardo Nuñez

Los Dos De Tamaulipas

Óscar Maydon

Oscar Ortiz

K-pop Artist of the Year

JENNIE

j-hope

Jin

LISA

ROSÉ

K-pop Group of the Year

ATEEZ

BLACKPINK

ENHYPEN

Stray Kids

TWICE

K-pop Song of the Year

APT. by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars

Golden by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

JUMP by BLACKPINK

Killin' It Girl by j-hope feat. GloRilla

like JENNIE by JENNIE

Best New Artist (K-pop)

82Major

AllDay Project

Cortis

Hearts2Hearts

Meovv

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

Ashley Gorley

Cal Shapiro

Charlie Handsome

Julia Michaels

Producer of the Year

Andrew Watt

Dijon

Jack Antonoff

Max Martin & Shellback

Sounwave

Favorite Broadway Debut: *Socially Voted Category

Ashley Graham for Chicago

Cheryl Porter for & Juliet

Durrell "Tank" Babbs for Hell's Kitchen

Gabrielle Nevaeh Green for Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Jack Wolfe for Hadestown

Kelsie Watts for Six! The Musical

Lencia Kebede for Wicked

Lizzy McAlpine for Floyd Collins

Meg Donnelly for Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Ne-Yo for Hell's Kitchen

Tom Felton for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Trisha Paytas for Beetlejuice

Favorite TikTok Dance: *Socially Voted Category

Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

Gnarly by KATSEYE

GO! by CORTIS

Happen To Me by Russell Dickerson

JUMP by BLACKPINK

like JENNIE by JENNIE

Midnight Sun by Zara Larsson

MONA LISA by j-hope

Revolving Door by Tate McRae

SPAGHETTI by LE SSERAFIM, j-hope

The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift

Favorite Debut Album: *Socially Voted Category

Addison Rae for Addison

Alex Warren for You'll Be Alright, Kid

Audrey Hobert for Who's the Clown?

Calum Hood for ORDER chaos ORDER

Coco Jones for Why Not More?

JADE for THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!

JENNIE for Ruby

LISA for Alter Ego

Michael Clifford for SIDEQUEST

Perrie for Perrie

sombr for I Barely Know Her

Tucker Wetmore for What Not To

Best Lyrics: *Socially Voted Category

Anxiety by Doechii

BAILE INoLVIDABLE by Bad Bunny

Camera by Ed Sheeran

Choosin' Texas by Ella Langley

DAISIES by Justin Bieber

Golden by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI

Man I Need by Olivia Dean

Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter

Ordinary by Alex Warren

The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift

undressed by sombr

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! by RAYE

Best Music Video: *Socially Voted Category

Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

BAILE INoLVIDABLE by Bad Bunny

BORN AGAIN by LISA feat. Doja Cat & RAYE

Gabriela by KATSEYE

JUMP bh BLACKPINK

like JENNIE by JENNIE

Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter

Ordinary by Alex Warren

Sapphire by Ed Sheeran

Shake It to the Max (FLY) (Remix) by MOLIY, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy

The Fate of Ophelia by Taylor Swift

toxic till the end by ROSÉ

Favorite On Screen: *Socially Voted Category

AJ McLean, Nicole Scherzinger, Liam Payne, Kelly Rowland for Building the Band

Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo for Wicked: For Good

Bad Bunny for Happy Gilmore 2

Becky G for REBBECA

Ed Sheeran for ONE SHOT with Ed Sheeran: A Musical Experience

Jimin and Jungkook for Are You Sure?!

Jonas Brothers for A Very Jonas Christmas Movie

Karol G for Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful

Lady Gaga for Wednesday

LISA for The White Lotus

Taylor Swift for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era

Zara Larsson for Up Close

Favorite Tour Photographer: *Socially Voted Category

Abby Waisler for Gracie Abrams

Adam DeGross for Post Malone

Anna Lee for Coldplay

baeth for Tate McRae

Chris Cornejo for Shakira

Cynthia Parkhurst for Katy Perry

Henry Hwu for Billie Eilish

Hyghly for The Weeknd

Joshua Halling for Oasis

Rahul Bhatt for KATSEYE

Thomas Falcone for Shawn Mendes

Tom Pallant for YUNGBLUD

Favorite Soundtrack: *Socially Voted Category

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie (Original Soundtrack)

F1 the Album

Frankenstein (Soundtrack from the Netflix Film)

KPop Demon Hunters

Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack

Sinners (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Smurfs Movie Soundtrack (Music From & Inspired By)

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires (Original Soundtrack)

Favorite Tour Style: *Socially Voted Category

Bad Bunny for DeBí TiRaR MáS FOtoS World Tour

Beyonce for Cowboy Carter Tour

Billie Eilish for Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour

BLACKPINK for Deadline World Tour

Dua Lipa for Radical Optimism Tour

Ella Langley for Still Hungover Tour

KATSEYE for Beautiful Chaos Tour

Lady Gaga for The Mayhem Ball

Sabrina Carpenter for Short n' Sweet Tour

Tate McRae for Miss Possessive Tour

Taylor Swift for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Zara Larsson for Midnight Sun Tour

Favorite Tour Tradition: *Socially Voted Category

Benson Boone, Cover song

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy & Rumi on stage

Billie Eilish, "when the party's over" silent loop

Coldplay, Crowd cam

Dua Lipa, Surprise guest

Jonas Brothers, Surprise guest

KATSEYE, "Gnarly" dance break

Lainey Wilson, Cowgirl of the night

ROLE MODEL, Sally

Sabrina Carpenter, Celebrity "Juno" arrest

Tate McRae, Fan cam on stage

Zara Larsson, "Lush Life" star

Favorite K-pop Collab: *Socially Voted Category