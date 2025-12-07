Asia Artist Awards 2025: Here's What IU, Kim You Jung, and Others Wore

Asia Artist Awards 2025 took place at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, on Saturday (December 6) from 5:00 pm KST. The red carpet arrivals began at 3:00 pm KST with a worldwide live telecast. Celebrities, including IU, Kim You Jung, and Lim Yoona, walked the red carpet in their best looks.

Mostly, attendees chose formal looks, offering clues about the upcoming trends. Yena opted for a black dress for her red carpet looks, and Shuhua wore an off-the-shoulder gown, while Hyeri styled a little black dress with a high neck and full sleeves. KISS OF LIFE members walked the red carpet in bold looks.

Hosted by IVE member Jang Won Young and 2PM member Lee Junho, the tenth annual award ceremony featured live performances by world-famous K-pop bands and artists, including RIIZE, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, and IVE. Actors Choo Young Woo, Kang You Seok, Lee Jun Hyuk, Moon So Ri, Park Yoon Ho, Satoh Takeru, Uhm Ji Won, and Choi Dae Hoon also attended the annual award show.

The winners of the Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2025 were revealed by a star-studded lineup of presenters at the National Stadium in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, on Saturday (December 6). Stray Kids topped the winner's list with eight awards, including two Grand Prizes (Daesang). IU and IVE bagged six awards each.

Here are some of the best looks from the 10th annual Asia Artist Awards, including a princess look by IU and Lim Yoona's cute appearance.