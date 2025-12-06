Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2025 is airing live from the National Stadium in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, on Saturday (December 6). The tenth annual award ceremony is hosted by IVE member Jang Won Young and 2PM member Lee Junho. Several world-famous K-pop bands and artists, including RIIZE, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, and IVE. Actors Choo Young Woo, Kang You Seok, Lee Jun Hyuk, Moon So Ri, Park Yoon Ho, Satoh Takeru, Uhm Ji Won, and Choi Dae Hoon will also attend the annual award show.

Ahead of the event, AHOF member Shuaibo and TWS member Hanjin announced they would not attend the glam event for personal reasons. Park Bo Gum, IU, Kim You Jung, Lee Yi Kyung, Lee Jun Young, Lee Junho, Lim Yoona, Cha Joo Young, Hyeri, Choo Young Woo, Kang You Seok, Lee Jun Hyuk, Moon So Ri, Park Yoon Ho, Satoh Takeru, Uhm Ji Won, Choi Dae Hoon, RIIZE, LE SSERAFIM, Stray Kids, IVE, MONSTA X, ALLDAY PROJECT, WOODZ, KiiiKii, ATEEZ, MEOVV, TWS, CRAVITY, NEXZ, xikers, AHOF, ASH ISLAND & CHANMINA, KISS OF LIFE, JJ Lin, Yena, CORTIS, KickFlip, and QWER are taking part in the award show.

Asia Artist Awards 2025 Winners