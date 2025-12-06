Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2025: AHOF Member Shuaibo and TWS Member Hanjin Cancel Participation

Asia Artist Awards (AAA) 2025 is only hours away from its live broadcast from the National Stadium in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan, on Saturday (December 6). Ahead of the event, AHOF member Shuaibo and TWS member Hanjin announced they would not attend the glam event for personal reasons.

Hanjin will not be participating in the annual award ceremony due to health issues, according to his agency, PLEDIS Entertainment. The entertainment company released an official statement explaining the situation. It revealed that the K-pop idol was excited to take part in the award show. But the firm has decided to prioritise his health and speedy recovery.

Here is the Complete Statement by PLEDIS Entertainment:

Hello, This is PLEDIS Entertainment. We would like to inform you about TWS member Hanjin's health condition and schedule. Due to a decline in his condition, Hanjin will be unable to participate in the 2025 Asia Artist Awards (AAA) scheduled for tomorrow (December 6). We kindly ask for fans' understanding. Hanjin is currently resting and focusing on recovery. While he has a very strong desire to take part in the performance, the company has determined that it is best for him to prioritize his recovery at this time. We will do our utmost to support his recovery so that he can return to meet fans in good health. Thank you.

Meanwhile, Shuaibo will not be attending the annual award ceremony due to his personal schedule. AHOF's agency, F&F Entertainment, released an official statement explaining why Shuaibo cancelled his participation in the glam event. The agency revealed that the artist could not adjust his schedule due to some unavoidable situations.

Here is the Official Statement by F&F Entertainment: