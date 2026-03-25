Yumi's Cells 3 Trailer Features Thrilling Romance Between Yumi and Soon Rok; Fans' Reactions [WATCH]

Yumi's Cells 3 trailer was released on Wednesday (March 24), and featured thrilling romance between Yumi and Soon Rok. The video begins by featuring the first meeting between the star writer and the newly appointed producing director. The clip then focuses on their day-to-day interactions and features a change in atmosphere for the duo.

At first, Yumi feels uncomfortable around Soon Rok. When Yumi praises her dog by saying, "A Maltese can be smart too, you know", his immediate response was like this: "Don't Maltese dogs eat poop too?" There is also a scene in which Yumi can be heard complaining about Soon Rok for putting his earphones alone while they were travelling together.

Although the main trailer generated excitement among the followers of this fantasy romance drama, a few viewers were disappointed with the casting of Kim Jae Won as Soon Rok. Several Korean drama lovers shared their opinions on various social media platforms. A few of them are as follows:

The Maltese scene is one of my favorite chapters. It's gonna be cute and funny.

Finally, Yumi has a boyfriend who is also a foodie like her. They both love to eat, and their hunger cells are so cute #yumiscells3

After #YumisCells2 ended, I honestly worried we might never get #YumisCells3. I'm so happy we are actually getting it. We left Yumi on a good note, and now she's about to meet someone who can love her the way she loves.

Kim Yumi is the same; her facial expression tells everything. It will be exciting to see their tendem in s3, from dislike to love trope, packed with comedic elements, more chaotic and cute as Go Eun said in the interview.

What a bad casting, OMG. He doesn't match the character or anything at all. He looks way too young for the role. This ain't it. And sorry, not sorry, he can't act. Way too early for a male lead, bro. Standing opposite #kimgoeun just doesn't work. Zero chemistry :(

It was very good in season 1. Then things got chaotic, and Yumi's personality became unbearable...I'm not even excited to watch this season ...

Ahead of the premiere, tvN also released a new poster on Monday (March 24), featuring Yumi and Soon Rok with their love cells. The poster shows Yumi smiling brightly in excitement, while her love cell twins with Soon Rok's love cell. It was shared on the official social media pages of tvN and TVING with the caption: "At his bolt-from-the-blue smile, the dormant cells have been awakened!"

The much-anticipated sequel to the TVING fantasy romance drama series will reportedly consist of a total of eight episodes. It will begin by introducing Yumi as a star writer with millions of fans worldwide. Her life will take an unexpected turn after she begins working with Soon Rok.

Actor Kim Jae Won will appear in the drama series as Soon Rok, a newly appointed PD in the editorial department at Julie Publishing. He is a person with blunt honesty and someone who is governed by his rational life. After leading a routine-driven, calm life for several years, he will experience unexpected changes after he starts working with Yumi.

Yumi's Cells 3, starring Kim Go Eun in the title role, will feature the next chapter in Yumi's life. It will portray a more mature and vibrant version of Yumi, who will bring fresh charm and humor to her story. According to the production team, her cute brain cells, including Hunger, Love, Writer, Rational, and Emotional cells, will play bigger roles in this season.

Supporting Casts

The supporting cast members are Jeon Suk Ho, Choi Daniel, Jo Hye Jung, Mi Ram, Park Se In, Sung Ji Ru, and Lee Yu Bi. Suk Ho will portray Ahn Dae Yong, editor in chief at Julie Publishing and Yi Da's husband. Choi Daniel will play Kim Ju Ho, a bestselling author at Julie Publishing. He is an extrovert, managed by Soon Rok.

Hye Jun will appear as Baek Na Hee, Yumi's cheerful assistant writer. Mi Ram will return as Yi Da, Yumi's close friend. Se In will feature PD Jang, the producer overseeing Yumi's work. Ji Ru will reprise his role as Kim Man Sik, Yumi's devoted father. Yu Bi will be back as Ruby.

How to Watch?

Yumi's Cells 3 will premiere a week after Siren's Kiss airs its finale. Siren's Kiss is an ongoing romantic thriller starring Park Min Young, Wi Ha Joon, and Kim Jung Hyun. It premiered on tvN on Monday (March 2). The final episode of this mini-series is scheduled for broadcast on Tuesday (April 7) at 8:50 pm KST.

People in Korea can watch all the episodes of Yumi's Cells 3 on TVING or tvN. International K-drama fans, including people from countries including US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the K-drama with subtitles on various streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of Yumi's Cells 3: