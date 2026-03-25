BLACKPINK's Jennie Faces Online Backlash Over Airport Security Clip [WATCH]

A latest video clip featuring BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim has sparked debate online, with social media users divided over her conduct while passing through airport security.

The short clip, which has been widely circulated across platforms, shows the BLACKPINK member dressed in full coverage, including a beanie, hoodie, sunglasses and a face mask. As she approaches a security checkpoint at the airport, Jennie is seen briefly lowering her mask while presenting her passport, before quickly putting her sunglasses back on and moving along.

This gesture has drawn criticism from some viewers, who argued that individuals should clearly show their faces during identity verification procedures. Critics suggested that partially revealing her face was inappropriate, particularly in a setting where strict security checks are expected.

One social media user said, "They say this is Jennie, but they are letting her through even though she didn't show her whole face. Is this right? Aren't you supposed to show your whole face?".

However, others have come to the singer's defence, pointing out that the situation may have been misunderstood.

Several users noted that the checkpoint shown in the clip did not appear to be immigration control, but rather a boarding gate verification point, where procedures can differ and may not require full removal of face coverings for extended periods.

The user wrote, "If that looks like immigration check to you, you clearly have never been on a plane before," while another said, "Looks like people are trying to troll a celebrity again, but this isn't Korea, it's the Hong Kong Airport. And it's not an immigration check, but the line to board the plane at the gate."

A third user commented, "She took off her sunglasses and mask for them to check. Why is everyone criticizing her again? You all really have nothing better to do."

Supporters also highlighted the intense scrutiny public figures often face in airports, where crowds and cameras can make even routine movements highly visible and subject to interpretation. For celebrities like Jennie, maintaining a level of privacy while travelling is often a balancing act between security compliance and personal comfort.

While the exact nature of the checkpoint remains unclear, the discussion reflects broader conversations about privacy, security protocols and the expectations placed on high-profile individuals in public spaces.