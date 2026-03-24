Barry Manilow will release What a Time, his first studio album of primarily new material in nearly 15 years, on June 5, marking a return to original recording after a stretch focused largely on covers and legacy projects. The 13-track set is Manilow's 33rd studio album and his first largely original LP since 2011's 15 Minutes, which reached No. 10 on the Billboard 200.

Primarily produced by Manilow and longtime collaborator Michael Lloyd, the album arrives alongside the release of lead single "Sun Shine," a track co-written with Take That's Gary Barlow. The song leans into retro pop textures associated with Manilow's late-1970s catalog, incorporating a whistling break and vinyl-style production flourishes. A music video directed by Laís Sambugaro accompanies the track, though Manilow does not appear onscreen.

The project opens with "Once Before I Go," co-written by Oscar winners Dean Pitchford and the late Peter Allen and executive-produced by Clive Davis, a longtime mentor to Manilow. The track reached No. 25 on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart in February, extending the singer's presence on the format to more than five decades. Manilow first charted on both the Adult Contemporary chart and the Billboard Hot 100 in November 1974 with "Mandy."

What a Time includes a mix of new compositions and revisited material. "Another Life," originally featured on Manilow's 1991 box set The Complete Collection and Then Some..., appears here in a newly recorded version. The album also features guest contributions from saxophonist Dave Koz on "Look at Me Now" and vocalist Sharon "Muffy" Hendrix, who duets with Manilow on "When Somebody Says Goodbye."

Manilow wrote or co-wrote 11 of the album's 13 tracks, collaborating with longtime partners including lyricist John Bettis, who has worked with him since the late 1970s, as well as Bruce Sussman and Enoch Anderson. Bettis co-wrote three songs on the album, while Sussman, best known for co-writing "Copacabana (At the Copa)", and Anderson each contributed to multiple tracks. The closing song, "Coming of Age," reunites Manilow with Adrienne Anderson, his co-writer on "Could It Be Magic."

Production duties extend beyond Manilow and Lloyd. Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, a 12-time Grammy winner, and Dave Cobb, a nine-time Grammy winner, are also credited among the producers, underscoring a cross-generational approach to the album's sound. The release will be issued via Manilow's STILETTO Entertainment and distributed by The Orchard, continuing a partnership that has handled several of his recent projects.

The album arrives during a period of renewed visibility for the veteran performer. In December 2025, Manilow disclosed that he had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer and had undergone surgery. In a video shared on March 3, he said he was recovering and "getting stronger," adding that he was looking forward to returning to the stage. Representatives have not indicated any changes to his performance schedule.

Manilow's career spans more than five decades, with sustained chart success across multiple eras. He has logged 15 top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 and maintained a continuous presence on the Adult Contemporary chart for more than 51 years. His catalog includes hits such as "Mandy," "Copacabana (At the Copa)," and "I Write the Songs," alongside extensive work in television, live performance, and commercial music.

The rollout of What a Time also intersects with a broader touring schedule. Manilow has announced U.S. dates running from April 13 through January 21, 2027, in addition to ongoing performances tied to his long-running Las Vegas residency at the Westgate Resort & Casino. The tour is being billed in part as a series of "Last Concerts," though no formal retirement timeline has been confirmed.

Beyond music, Manilow is set to receive the American Advertising Federation's President's Award in April, recognizing his early career work composing and performing commercial jingles for brands including State Farm, Band-Aid, KFC, Pepsi, and McDonald's. He was previously honored with a Clio Award in 2009 for the same body of work.

There is no indication yet of how What a Time will be positioned commercially beyond its initial release, though Manilow's track record on adult contemporary radio and catalog sales suggests a targeted rollout toward his established audience base. With new material, a returning touring cycle, and continued industry recognition, the album marks a significant addition to his late-career output.

The full tracklist for What a Time includes: