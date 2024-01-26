Throwback: When Ahn Bo Hyun Lost Nearly 18 Pounds for a Drama

Actor Ahn Bo Hyun, who gained worldwide popularity with his appearance in the JTBC drama Itaewon Class, nearly lost 18 Pounds to synchronize with the character in a mini-series. After winning the hearts of millions of K-drama fans with the portrayal of Goo Woong in tvN drama Yumi's Cells, he turned heads with his makeover in tvN mini-series See You in My 19th Life.

The fantasy romance drama is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. It featured Bo Hyun as a young businessman with a traumatic past. He looked different from his previous characters in the mini-series, and the viewers praised him. During an interview, the actor opened up about his transformation for See You in My 19th Life and said he wanted to show a new side of himself.

Bo Hyun worked hard on his new appearance and nearly lost 18 pounds to build a strong image of the character. He changed his hairstyle and tried to change other physical traits. The actor worked on the features and emotions of the character in the drama while preparing for it.

"Because it is a project that was an original webtoon, I prioritized becoming synchronized to my character. I tried to understand the character of Mun Seo Ha, such as his special traits and emotions. Further, because the character has a strong image, I wanted to show [viewers] a new side to myself and lost around 8kg. I also changed my hairstyle and attempted to change other physical traits," Bo Hyun shared.

Flex x Cop

Ahn Bo Hyun will greet fans worldwide through the new SBS drama Flex x Cop on Friday (January 26). It is one of the highly anticipated K-dramas of this year. The mini-series will feature the actor as an immature third-generation chaebol named Jin Yi Soo, who becomes a detective. It depicts the growth of Detective Yi Soo as an intelligent police officer with diverse physical skills. The mini-series will also feature the romantic relationship between Yi Soo and detective Kang Hyun while working together on a case.

The crime thriller drama will air its first episode on SBS on Friday (January 26) at 10:10 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Disney+.

Park Ji Hyun appears as a veteran detective named Lee Kang Hyun, who becomes the first female team leader of the Homicide Department. Kang Sang Jun, Kim Shin Bi, Kim Byung Chun, Lee Do Yeop, Ahn Byung Sik, Jang Hyun Sung, Kwak Si Yang, Kim Myung Soo, Jeon Hye Jin, Kwon Hae Hyo, Yoon Yoo Sun, Jeong Ga Hee, Choi Dong Gu, Seo Dong Won, and Jang Hyuk Jin are the supporting casts of this mini-series.