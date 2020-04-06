The second part of WrestleMania 36 will be aired on Sunday, 5 April. The first part was telecast on Saturday and now the fans are curiously looking forward for the second part. It is shot at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

On the first day, there were nine matches on the cards and The Undertaker taking on the AJ Styles remained the biggest match of the evening. The result of the matches can be seen below:

Results Cesaro defeated Drew Gulak Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) (c) Elias defeated King Corbin Becky Lynch (c) defeated Shayna Baszler Sami Zayn (c) (with Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura) defeated Daniel Bryan (with Drew Gulak) John Morrison (c) defeated Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins[Note 2] Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg (c) The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson)

The second day match card:

No. Matches* Stipulations 1P Liv Morgan vs. Natalya Singles match 2 Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Singles match for the NXT Women's Championship 3 Brock Lesnar (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Drew McIntyre Singles match for the WWE Championship 4 John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Firefly Fun House match 5 Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina Fatal 5-Way Elimination match for the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship 6 The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) (c) vs. Austin Theory and Angel Garza (with Zelina Vega) Tag team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship 7 Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (with Lana) Singles match 8 Edge vs. Randy Orton Last Man Standing match 9 Otis (with Tucker) vs. Dolph Ziggler (with Mandy Rose) Singles match

Where to watch WrestleMania 36 live online?

The event will kick-off with a pre-show which will be aired on WWE Network. The main event will be live streamed on WWE app and on its website (https://www.wwe.com/). The new subscribers can sign up for WWE Network and get their first month free and watch WrestleMania 36 without paying anything.

The existing customers have to pay $9.99 per month. You can purchase the event on FITE TV and FOX Sports. If you purchase through FOX, you can watch WrestleMania 36 via FoxSports.com, the FOX Sports app, or the FOX NOW app.

Also, the audience across the world can follow the websites of the respective satellite channels. Normally, the websites will stream the events live online. For an example, the Indian viewers can watch catch WrestleMania live on the sonyliv.com.

The second part of WrestleMania 36 at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff shows start at 6 p.m.