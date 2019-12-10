Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who is prepping up for the release of Jumanji: The Next Level, has thanked Booker T for praising him recently on his podcast, The Hall of Fame.

The actor and WWE star tweeted, "Thank you, brother for this high praise. @BookerT5x will always be the BEST pure athlete performer I've ever had the honor for sharing the wrestling ring with. His athleticism, in ring timing and intensity was unmatched. It's why he's a @WWE Hall of Famer. [sic]"

On his podcast, Booker T had good words about The Rock over his great promos in WWE. The former said, "The Rock was the best promo guy that ever did it because he really knew how to capture the moment and when I say to capture the moment I mean he talked about the local area where we were, the stadium, where he went to eat, he took you on a story. When you do it like that you're just standing in awe, man," WWE Inc quoted him as saying.

Booker T showered good words about The Rock for his ability to improvise his actions based on the fans' reactions. He also credited writer Brian Gewirtz for playing big part in their success. "Guys like The Rock were good at what they did, I don't think there will ever be any better because those guys they ad-libbed a lot of stuff, but also back then we had a great writer by the name of Brian Gewirtz that worked with us and I tell you he was such a different dude, you watched him on the outside looking in and you would think get this guy out of here," he says.

He further claimed Brian Gewirtz for helping him as well as the Rock to bring their characters to life. "I couldn't have done king Booker without Gewirtz coaching me, writing for me and showing me the routes to take with that character each and every night. He would come to me with some stuff and it would sound so stupid and I would go and deliver it - every time I would change it a little bit - which he gave me the liberty to do. But he really put me in the light to shine at the highest level. I'm sure The Rock felt this as well," the WWE Hall of Famer ended.