The Undertaker had used the phrase "ass-clowns" referring to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in his latest promo ahead of WrestleMania 36. The Deadman had asked AJ Style, his opponent at the pay-forthcoming per-view event, to bring Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with him into the ring.

A fan asked Chris Jericho on Twitter whether he was filing a lawsuit against The Undertaker for using his phrase. The fan wrote, "@IAmJericho - BIG lawsuit incoming for @undertaker 's use of "assclown"." Responding to his comment, Jericho said, "Hardly! He's the @undertaker...he can used as many of my catch phrases as he wants!!! . [sic]"

And The Undertaker apologised for it. "My bad @IAmJericho ....I knew I had heard that somewhere before....[sic]" The Deadman posted.

The Undertaker, in Americian Badass avatar, wearing black leather jacket and black skull cap, appeared in the promo and called The Face that Runs ThePlace by his real name – Allen Jones.The latter had dragged the former's wife Michelle McCool into their feud and the Phenom asked AJ Styles to bring his "ass-clowns" with him to face his wrath.

The Deadman spoke about how AJ Styles had refused to sign a contract with the WWE 15 years ago and said that The Mastermind of Offensive Innovation was not confident of survival when the WWE legends like Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, Edge, Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Mick Foley, and others were around.

The Undertaker will be taking on AJ Style in a Boneyard match, which is believed to be having similarities with Buried Alive match, at WrestleMania 36. The pay-per-view event is held on 4 and 5 on April without live crowd.

The initial plan to organise the event with the live crowd at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa went for a change due to Coronavirus outbreak. It is scheduled to be held at the the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.