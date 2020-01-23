Brock Lesnar will be the first contestant to enter the ring at 30-man Royal Rumble match. Now, a wrestler from NXT UK champion has expressed his desire to face him at the forthcoming pay-per-view event at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Well, it is none other than Walter, who wants to be the second person to enter the ring. In an interview with Mirror.co.uk, he discussed a new possibility wherein his desire to have a faceoff with Brock Lesnar comes true in the Royal Rumble.

Walter keeps The Night Mayor of Suplex City in high regards. "I respect the guy because I think Brock Lesnar is the smartest professional wrestler on the planet right now. The number one, work the least amount of time for everybody else, do your own thing... perfect," the website quotes him as saying.

In fact, Brock Lesnar is Walter's one of the favourite wrestlers and he describes the Beast Incarnate as "very skilled and "very athletic" wrestler. "And yeah, that's a good mind for wrestling. And yeah, obviously, I focus on definitely him being one of the matches I really want to do," he adds.

So, the 32-year old desires to take on Brock Lesnar. He continues, "I like how everybody else hates him for that because they're just jealous that they are not as smart as him, right? So yeah, of course. I would love to wrestle Brock Lesnar."

Walter, who is an Austrian, made his debut at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool. He clashed with WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne.

Brock Lesnar (World Champion), Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton, Rusev, Erick Rowan, Rey Mysterio, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, King Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Elias, R-Truth, WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, Otis, Tucker, RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins, Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy's names have been announced to be participating in the match. The names of seven others are yet to be announced.