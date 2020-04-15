When the novel Coronavirus emerged in Wuhan, China in December 2019, little did we know that this pandemic is going to affect the lives of millions of people all over the globe. It has claimed the lives of 126,758 people globally, with 3,342 reported from China alone.

However, despite being the epicentre of the virus outbreak, the East Asian country stands only on the seventh spot compared to other countries that have reported the highest number of death cases.

How is China using technology to fight against COVID-19?

Of late, multiple videos of people deliberately trying to spread the Coronavirus infection in public places have surfaced online. Horrifying videos show miscreants either spitting, licking or applying saliva on people, elevator buttons, doorknobs or items stacked at supermarkets. Thus, these public areas were said to be a breeding ground for the COVID-19 to spread rapidly as they are being used by many people multiple times a day.

Now, a Chinese-based company has come up with an interesting concept ensuring zero contact with the elevator buttons in an attempt to use them safely. The company in Shanghai has installed a keypad using holographic projection technology outside the elevators and users do not have to touch the buttons in order to use the lifts. People's Daily, the popular newspaper group in China, has confirmed that this technology has been installed at a hospital in Wuhan and an office building in Shanghai.

"How to press an elevator button safely amid #COVID19 concerns: A company in Shanghai has designed a "zero contact" keypad using holographic projection technology for interaction. The keypad has been applied at a hospital in Wuhan and an office building in Shanghai. #HiTechChina," People's Daily, China tweeted.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user has also shared another no-contact elevator system implemented at a hotel in China. As per his tweet, it is understood that people can scan a code placed in front of the elevators using WeChat, the Chinese multi-purpose messaging, social media and mobile payment app. Once the code is scanned, users just need to enter the desired flood number.

"No-touch elevator(to avoid virus spread from hands) experience in hotel: Scaned this QR code using WeChat, a MiniApp asked me which floor I wanted to go. Elevator came to my floor after that. Stepped inside and didn't have to do anything before stepping out at target floor," a user named Hanson Hu tweeted.